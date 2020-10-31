Flat Panel C-arm Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Flat Panel C-arm Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Flat Panel C-arm market report contains a primary overview of the Flat Panel C-arm market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Flat Panel C-arm market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Flat Panel C-arm industry.

Top companies in the Flat Panel C-arm market:

Koninklijke Philips NV

Ziehm Imaging

GE Healthcare

Siemens Healthineers

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Shimadzu Corporation

Hologic Corporation

Orthoscan Inc. Market Overview:

Rising geriatric population, increasing incidences of chronic diseases, advancements in maneuverability and imaging capabilities, and rising demand in emerging economies are the prime factors that are responsible for the growth of the flat panel C-arm market, currently.

The elder population tends to suffer from more critical diseases, which places them at an increased threat for perioperative morbidity. The geriatric population is at a greater risk of organ function failures, as there are changes in the pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics related to age and organ function changes. Alterations in kidney and liver functions may result in slower rates of drug metabolism, potentially increasing concentrations of medications in older individuals.

According to the National Council on Aging, in 2018, chronic diseases accounted for three-quarters of the spending on healthcare, and about 80% of older adults suffer from at least one chronic disease; 77% suffer from at least two diseases. The increasing geriatric population, which is highly susceptible to various chronic conditions, including cardiovascular, orthopedic, and respiratory diseases, together with increasing patient awareness, is expected to drive the market growth over the forecast period.