Flavonoid Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245054
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Anthocyanins accounted for the Major Share in the Flavonoid Market.
Anthocyanins, anthoxanthins and flavones are some of the most common types of flavonoids. Anthocyanins accounted for the major share in the flavonoid market, globally. The increasing use of anthocyanin, as a coloring agent in the food & beverage industry, is the major driving factor. Flavonoids are used in numerous applications such as functional food and beverages, nutraceuticals, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The functional food held the largest market share, in terms of value. In animal systems, plant-produced flavonoids are important dietary components, and are known to possess a broad range of properties including antibacterial, antifungal, antiviral, and anticancer properties.
North America was the largest market in terms of value
North America was the largest market in terms of value followed by Europe. Several preventable, diet-related chronic ailments including cardiovascular diseases, overweight, type 2 diabetes and obesity are highly prevalent in this region. Further, these health issues have increased the demand for flavonoids. The developed countries characterized by the high cancer prevalence include Australia, Belgium, Denmark, France, Norway and the United States. Moreover, Europe, Germany and France are expected to account for the largest market share followed by the United Kingdom. Further, South America and Africa will experience a lucrative market growth, which is attributed to the growing awareness of antioxidant usage and incidences of various disorders. The rapidly escalating food & beverage market, in Brazil, contributes to the growth of flavonoids in the South American market.
Detailed TOC of Flavonoid Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
3.1 Market Overview
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Anthocyanin
5.1.2 Flavones
5.1.3 Flavan-3-ols
5.1.4 Flavonol
5.1.5 Anthoxanthin
5.1.6 Isoflavones
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Nutraceutical
5.2.2 Pharmaceutical
5.2.3 Cosmetics
5.2.4 Animal Feed
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.1.4 Rest of Noth America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 India
5.3.3.2 China
5.3.3.3 Australia
5.3.3.4 Japan
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Africa
5.3.5.1 South Africa
5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Most Active Companies
6.3 Most Adopted Strategies
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Cayman Chemical Company
6.4.2 Foodchem International Corporation
6.4.3 Merck KGaA
6.4.4 Indena S.p.A
6.4.5 Quercegen Pharmaceuticals
6.4.6 INDOFINE Chemical Company, Inc.
6.4.7 Extrasynthese
6.4.8 Toroma organics Ltd
6.4.9 Pharmachem Laboratories Inc.
6.4.10 Organic Herb Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
