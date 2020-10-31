Joint Replacement Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Joint Replacement Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Joint Replacement market report contains a primary overview of the Joint Replacement market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Joint Replacement market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Joint Replacement industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245052
Competitor Landscape: Joint Replacement market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245052
Key Market Trends:
Knee Replacement is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Procedure Segment
The knee replacement segment is the leading segment, expected to witness major growth during the forecast periods, owing to the rising burden of the geriatric population, the growing prevalence of osteoarthritis and other chronic diseases like osteoporosis, and diabetes. Total knee arthroplasty (TKA), also known as total knee replacement, is one of the most frequently performed orthopaedic procedures. Along with this, several studies have revealed the improvement in functionality after knee arthroplasty in the obese population. Data from “The Second Australian Atlas of Healthcare Variation” showed that 53% of total knee replacements in Australia are due to obesity, as obesity puts excess pressure on weight-bearing joints.
The Market is Dominated by North America and is Expected to Remain the Same in the Forecasted Period
Owing to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities, the rise in geriatric population in the region, and certain other factors, like the rising number of orthopaedic procedures, North America is likely to dominate the joint replacement market. In general, hip, knee and other joint replacement procedures are among the most common elective surgeries in the United States. The average age of patients undergoing hip replacement operations although continues to decrease, but more men are undergoing these operations than in the past, according to a study presented at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ annual meeting. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, by 2030, total knee replacement surgeries are projected to grow 673% to 3.5 million procedures per year. This high projected number is indicative of the likely market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the market is also driven by the presence of all the leading manufacturers of the studied market.
Reason to buy Joint Replacement Market Report:
- Joint Replacement market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Joint Replacement market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Joint Replacement market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Joint Replacement and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Joint Replacement market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245052
Detailed TOC of Joint Replacement Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis
4.2.2 Rising Number of Cases of Orthopedic Injury
4.2.3 Increasing Geriatric Population
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Availability of Alternatives
4.3.2 Cost of the Procedure
4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Procedure
5.1.1 Hip Replacement
5.1.2 Knee Replacement
5.1.3 Elbow Replacement
5.1.4 Ankle Replacement
5.1.5 Other Prodecures
5.2 By Products
5.2.1 Implants
5.2.1.1 Metallic
5.2.1.2 Ceramic
5.2.1.3 Polymeric Biomaterials
5.2.2 Bone Grafts
5.2.2.1 Allograft
5.2.2.2 Synthetic
5.2.3 Other Products
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG
6.1.2 Corin Group
6.1.3 DJO Global, Inc.
6.1.4 Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)
6.1.5 Smith & Nephew
6.1.6 Stryker Corporation
6.1.7 Uteshiya Medicare
6.1.8 Wright Medical Group
6.1.9 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Fire Alarm and Automatic Fire-Fighting Systems Market Size, Share Forecast 2020 | Global Industry Insights by Top Regions, Key Players, Growth Drivers, CAGR Status, Sales Revenue Forecast to 2026
Electronics Manufacturing Services Market 2020 by Latest Growing Factors, Global Industry Size Estimation by Share, Recent Trends, Revenue, Price, Gross Profit, and Top Key Players Forecast to 2024
Titanate Advanced Ceramics Market Size 2020 | Explosive Growth Opportunities, Top Key Players with Revenue, Emerging Trends with Share Analysis Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co
Bluetooth Low Energy(BLE) Beacon Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Exoskeleton Systems Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Bleached Kraft Pulp (BKP) Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026
Triclabendazole Market Size by Growth Status 2020 Global Key Players, Development Plans, Topmost Opportunities, Industry Trend and COVID-19 Impact on Geography Forecast till 2026
Thermostatic Water Baths Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026
Personal Alarm Security Devices Market Size by Top Key Players 2020 Global Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026
Echo Sounders Market Growth Opportunities by Evolving Technologies, Market Dynamics, Global Size, Industry Share Analysis by Key Players 2020 to 2026 Report by Industry Research.co
Gooseberry Products Market Size by Company Share 2020 Global Industry Analysis by Products Sales Volume, Industry Revenue, and Growth Trends Forecast to 2026
Clay Pipe Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co