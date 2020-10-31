Joint Replacement Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Joint Replacement Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Joint Replacement market report contains a primary overview of the Joint Replacement market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Joint Replacement market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Joint Replacement industry.

Competitor Landscape: Joint Replacement market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

The global joint replacement market is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.52% during the forecast period. Certain factors that are driving the market growth include the increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis, the rising cases of orthopedic injury, and an increasing geriatric population.

Osteoarthritis plays a steller role in driving the joint replacement market by influencing the procedure volume. According to data provided by the Arthritis Foundation, in 2017, about 54.4 million adults in the United States had doctor-diagnosed arthritis. Along with this, osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis in the United Kingdom, predicted to affect nearly 9 million people. The rising incidences of symptomatic osteoarthritis and post-traumatic arthritis are due to the growing aging segment of the population across the world.

Other factors, such as an increasing geriatric population and a number of orthopedic injuries are also expected to drive the market over the forecast period.

However, the cost of this procedure is becoming a major hindrance for the growth of the joint replacement market in developing and the underdeveloped countries. According to the research article “The Cost of Joint Replacement”, published in 2018, the total cost per hip replacement was USD 22,076, whereas total cost per knee replacement was USD 29,488.