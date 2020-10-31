Kiosk Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Kiosk Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Kiosk market report contains a primary overview of the Kiosk market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Kiosk market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Kiosk industry.
Competitor Landscape: Kiosk market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Vending Kiosks to Hold a Significant Market Share
– While traditional vending machines represent a mature industry with sluggish growth rate, the high-tech kiosks are expected to have a prosperous forecast period. Owing to the flexibility and space constraints, vending kiosks provide competition to the existing small and medium scale convenience stores and stands selling food and beverage.
– Food and drinks contribute to the major share of the vending machines, followed by DVD rentals, which require the presence of manual labor in the kiosk to interact with the consumer. The growth of the DVD rentals has slowed down significantly, due to the emergence of online streaming services. The increase in product offerings in vending machines and a rise in the number of beverage manufacturers selling their products through exclusive smart vending machines are crucial for the growth of intelligent vending machine market.
– Large beverage manufacturers such as Coca-Cola and PepsiCo use their smart vending machine to sell their exclusive product lines. Rising consumption of cold beverages trend is expected to aid market growth.
– Japan, the most densely populated country with 127 million people is the leading market in the vending machine worldwide, it has a 5.52 million vending machine installed. Lack of crime rate, the rising cost of labor, cash-based society and fascination towards automation has boosted the market of the vending machine in Japan.
– Moreover, Japan is home to major beverage companies, including Suntory, Itoen, Kirin, Itoen, Calpis, and many more. Beverage companies need places to sell their beverages. Vending machines are a convenient and easy way for them to do that. This is the reason why the beverages have the highest number of vending MACHINE installed.
Asia-Pacific to Have Fastest Growth Rate
– In the Asia Pacific region, the primary application of kiosk is in banking and financial industries, food and beverages store and convenience store.
– Owing to technological advancement and new business model, countries such as China, India, Japan, Australia, Singapore are adapting to self-service technology. Moreover, an increase in services such as ATMs, self ticketing, food and beverages vending machine as well as growing retail industries and changing lifestyle of the people are aiding growth for the market in this region.
– Moreover, growing tourism in Asian countries is also driving the demand for a kiosk in the Asia Pacific region. For instance, according to travel China guide, China accounts for more than 141.2 million tourists trips for the year 2017, with revenue of CNY 5.97 trillion from the tourism sector.
– Due to this, many retailers and other service providers in places with a high concentration of tourists are increasingly employing kiosk systems, which eliminate the communication barrier and provide easy services for the tourists. Tourists visiting the country are also preferring these systems as they offer familiar operations and are easy to use.
