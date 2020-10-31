Kraft Lignin Products Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Kraft Lignin Products Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Kraft Lignin Products market report contains a primary overview of the Kraft Lignin Products market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Kraft Lignin Products market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Kraft Lignin Products industry.

Borregaard Lignotech

Domtar Corporation

Innventia Group

NIPPON PAPER INDUSTRIES CO. LTD

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Resolute forest products

Stora Enso

Suzano

UPM Biochemicals

West Fraser

WestRock

Weyerhaeuser Company Market Overview:

The market for kraft lignin products is expected to register a CAGR of 7.30% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factor driving the market studied is the increasing demand for carbon fibers. The higher processing cost and lack of awareness about the usage of kraft lignin products are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Fertilizers and pesticides application segment is expected to dominate the market.

– The rising demand for activated carbon is in turn estimated to boost the demand for kraft lignin, during the forecast period.