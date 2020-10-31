Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market report contains a primary overview of the Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Laser Direct Structuring (LDS) Antenna industry.

Market Overview:

The LDS Antenna Market was valued at USD 313.29 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 17.75%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The LDS technology is one of the fastest expanding segments of the molded interconnect devices (MID) market. With the miniaturization trend gaining prominence across various industries, the LDS market is growing in popularity by allowing smaller designs, with integrated functionalities.

After failing to meet those exuberant expectations, 3D MIDs are gaining broader acceptance today as new processes, materials, and technologies converge to better meet the demands of circuit-carrying plastic parts.

Many industry observers believe MIDs have finally come of age. The driving forces are miniaturization, tighter electronic packaging, and increased functional demands.