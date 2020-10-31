LiDAR Drones Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“LiDAR Drones Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the LiDAR Drones market report contains a primary overview of the LiDAR Drones market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global LiDAR Drones market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the LiDAR Drones industry.

Competitor Landscape: LiDAR Drones market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Velodyne LiDAR Inc.

Phoenix LiDAR Systems

Sick AG

FARO Technologies Inc.

Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH

Optech Inc.

Leica Geosystems AG

Trimble Navigation Limited

Market Overview:

In 2018, the LiDAR drones market was valued at USD 28.29 million, and is projected to reach a value of USD 170.19 million by 2024, recording a CAGR of 34.89% over the forecast period, 2019-2024.

– The LiDAR drones market is growing significantly over the forecast period, owing to the increasing use of drones across various end-user verticals, such as aerospace and defense, agriculture and forestry, and natural resources management, mining, and oil and gas exploration, among others.

– The technological advancements in the drone market and the rising need for surveillance are further anticipated to drive the market growth.

– The data acquired through LiDAR drones are reliable and accurate, and thus, can be utilized for the development of national guidelines and standards in different domains, more prominently in the aerospace and defense, oil and gas exploration, and transportation and logistics industries.

– The growing advancements in the LiDAR drones market are also offering a scope of opportunities for the market growth. Aiming at the burgeoning market for UAVs in 2018, Velodyne LiDAR launched the world’s lightest 16-channel LiDAR sensor.