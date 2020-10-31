LiDAR Drones Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“LiDAR Drones Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the LiDAR Drones market report contains a primary overview of the LiDAR Drones market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global LiDAR Drones market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the LiDAR Drones industry.
Competitor Landscape: LiDAR Drones market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Corridor Mapping Application Accounted for the Largest Market Share
– The corridor mapping application accounted for the largest market share. Corridor mapping is an important step during the planning and construction of roadways, railways, and oil and gas pipelines, among other crucial networking industrial applications.
– Also, the US government is spending a significant amount year on year on highway projects.
– As highway corridors and projects are constructed with a long-term perspective, it is necessary to conduct a thorough feasibility study of the terrain on which the highway is to be constructed. LiDAR drones provide all this information by building three-dimensional (3D) elevation models of the surveyed area. Therefore, the corridor mapping and surveying application in the industry occupies the largest share in the LiDAR drone market.
North America is Expected to Dominate the LiDAR Drone Market
– The United States is expected to be the largest market for LiDAR drones, mainly due to the rising investments in innovations in the defense sector. Additionally, the country has the world’s highest military budgets with considerable investments in technological defense tools.
– The United States military spending on drones is set to reach a five-year high. The Department of Defense budget for 2018 was USD 6.97 billion for drone-related procurement, research and development, and system-specific construction. Also, an increase in these figures is expected over the forecast period.
– Moreover, an emerging trend to collect data at higher points by flying lower and slower is widely adopted in the industry. Many of the scientists reported that by adopting this method, the system can measure the ground with 520 or even up to 40 points per square meter. This method is expected to provide an accurate and precise mapping of the object and is widely employed for topographic surveys in the US accuracy of aerial LiDAR systems.
Detailed TOC of LiDAR Drones Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Advancements in Drone Technology
4.3.2 Cost Effective and Accurate Geo Mapping
4.3.3 Adoption in the Expanding Oil and Gas Sector
4.3.4 Increasing Need for Robust Surveillance Systems across Various Industries
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Increase in the Cost of Equipment
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Component
5.1.1 Laser Scanners
5.1.2 Navigation and Positioning Systems
5.1.3 Cameras
5.1.4 Other Components
5.2 By Product
5.2.1 Rotary Wing LiDAR Drone
5.2.2 Fixed Wing LiDAR Drone
5.3 By Application
5.3.1 Construction
5.3.2 Mining
5.3.3 Defense
5.3.4 Precision Agriculture
5.3.5 Corridor Mapping
5.3.6 Other Applications (Government and Entertainment)
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 Japan
5.4.3.3 India
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Mexico
5.4.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Velodyne LiDAR Inc.
6.1.2 Phoenix LiDAR Systems
6.1.3 Sick AG
6.1.4 FARO Technologies Inc.
6.1.5 Riegl Laser Measurement Systems GmbH
6.1.6 Optech Inc.
6.1.7 Leica Geosystems AG
6.1.8 Trimble Navigation Limited
6.1.9 SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
