LiDAR Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245032

The lidar market was valued at USD 1.90 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 3.89 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 12.76%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024).

– Over the years, advancements in lidar mapping systems and their enabling technologies penetrated into different verticals, like aerospace and defense, corridor mapping and topographical survey, automotive, mining, oil and gas, and other verticals, which are increasing the market scope of the lidar market.

– The increasing use of drones, across various applications, such as aerospace and defense, agriculture and forestry, and natural resources management, among others, is expected to propel the industry’s growth. The delivery and automation sectors are the leading sectors that invest in drone research.

– Rising demand for innovative 3D imaging technology throughout several areas of applications and growing adoption of aerial lidar systems to detect and explore various places and historical details are supporting the lidar market effectively.

– Governments in different countries are using lidar technology for topographical surveys, mapping, surveillance, and monitoring in the mining and oil and gas sectors. Due to low cost and enhanced features, when compared to conventional alternatives, lidar is easily accessible for the government sectors.