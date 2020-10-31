Lighting Control System Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Lighting Control System Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Lighting Control System market report contains a primary overview of the Lighting Control System market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Lighting Control System market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Lighting Control System industry.

General Electric Company

Philips Lighting NV

Eaton Corporation PL

Honeywell International Inc.

Acuity Brands Inc.

Cree Inc.

Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.

Leviton Manufacturing Company Inc.

Digital Lumens Inc.

WAGO Corporation

Infineon Technologies

Schneider Electric

Cisco Systems Inc.

Taiwan Semiconductor

Market Overview:

The lighting control system market is expected to reach USD 42.79 billion in 2024 from USD 16.71 billion in 2018, witnessing a CAGR of 16.99%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The market is moving toward the adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT), with the increasing usage of smart devices, such as smartphones, tablets, etc. As the lighting control market is finding its applications in IoT-connected devices, the increase in adoption is influencing a positive growth of the market.

– The improved connectivity and advancements in technologies solutions have increased the adoption of smart lighting controlling system, globally. Wireless technologies, such as ZigBee and bluetooth, have made installations of smart lighting controlling system seamless across various spaces.

– Moreover, the concept of smart cities is also increasing in different regions and this movement is supported by many government initiatives. As a smart city consists of a connected system, the general lighting application in the smart city requires automated lighting systems. These automated lighting systems use sensor-based control systems.

– For instance, in April 2018, the Council of Australian Governments Energy Ministers have announced to replace halogen lamps with LED lamps to improve energy efficiency.