Limestone Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

Limestone Market report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape.

The global Limestone market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Limestone industry.

Competitor Landscape: Limestone market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Paper and Pulp Industry

– Limestone is processed to calcium carbonate, which is widely used in paper mills, as a filler material in the alkaline paper manufacturing process.

– In the paper industry, limestone as calcium carbonate is valued for its brightness and light scattering characteristics, and is used as an inexpensive filler to make bright opaque paper. The filler is used at the wet-end of paper making machines, and calcium carbonate filler allows for the paper to be bright and smooth.

– Increasing demand for paper packaging and tissue products across the world is expected to drive the limestone market. Asia-Pacific represents the largest market for paper and pulp products. China is the largest producer of paper and cardboard products worldwide, both in terms of production and consumption. The domestic paper sector in the country is growing with buoyant prices, steady demand, and increasing exports. Global trade issues and the policy changes in the country also supported the growth.

– Paper industry in India is expanding at a rate of 6% to 7%. The demand for the paper in the country is gradually increasing, as domestic demand is increasing at a steady pace. The paper exports are increasing in China, the largest consumer in the world, as the country banned all grades of waste paper and is importing paper from India.

– Paper producers are increasing the production in India by setting up new plants. Asia Pulp and Paper, one of the largest paper manufacturers in the world, is planning to set up the paper mill in Andhra Pradesh, which is expected to be the largest in the country.

– All the aforementioned factors are expected to drive the global market during the forecast period.

The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Dominate the Market

In Asia-Pacific, India is a growing economy that holds great potential for future market opportunities. Despite demonetization and GST reforms affecting the national production volume, the impact of these reforms is slowly waning. Moreover, the country’s government has been taking initiatives to attract FDI’s in the manufacturing sector, to make India a manufacturing hub. The government is targeting an increase in the share of the manufacturing sector in GDP from 16% to 25%, by 2022. The production of lime stone in the country has been increasing from the past four years. In 2017, the production reached to 313.2 million metric ton, with an increase of about 2%, in comparison to that of 2016. Karnataka is the leading state in the country, with almost 27% of total resources, followed by Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan with 12% each. Among these, Rajasthan produces around 21% of the limestone production in the country, followed by Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, accounting for 11% each. The construction industry is the second-largest in India, followed by agriculture, contributing a significant amount to the national economy and providing employment to large number of people. The housing sector is projected to contribute around 11% to the India’s GDP by 2020. The country is likely to witness an investment of around USD 1.3 trillion in housing over the next seven years, where the country is likely to witness the construction of 60 million new homes. The availability of affordable housing is expected to rise by around 70% by 2024, in India. The increase in consumption of limestone, due to the growing demand from the end-user industries, is projected to rise the regional market demand.

