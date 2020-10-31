Liquid Packaging Cartons Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Liquid Packaging Cartons Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Liquid Packaging Cartons market report contains a primary overview of the Liquid Packaging Cartons market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Liquid Packaging Cartons market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Liquid Packaging Cartons industry.

Elopak AS

Evergreen Packaging LLC

Greatview Aseptic Packaging Co. Ltd

Klabin SA

Refresco Group N.V.

SIG Global Pte. Ltd

Tetra Laval International SA

Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd

Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

Market Overview:

The liquid packaging carton market was valued at USD 9.73 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 11.65 billion by 2024, with a CAGR of 3.06 % over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). The liquid packaging carton market is steadily growing compared to other packaging products available like plastics and glass packaging. Increase in disposable income is one of the major factors contributing to the growth of this industry.

– The liquid packaging cartons are primarily utilized for dairy products, soft drinks, and water catering in diverse shapes and sizes to various consumers. The rising preference for easy-to-carry liquid foods is expected to boost the demand for these packaging cartons, thereby, fueling the market growth. The changing lifestyle of people coupled with the convenience of utilizing carton packaging is projected to propel the market.

– On the flip side, the availability of substitutes like glass and plastic products are hampering the growth of this market. The cost of producing plastics is comparatively low and also requires less energy consumption while manufacturing them.

– Nevertheless, liquid packaging cartons have an edge over the glass and plastic packaging, in terms of environmental-friendliness and recyclability of the material, which mitigates the wastage and reduces the product cost.