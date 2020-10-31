Lithium Hydroxide Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Lithium Hydroxide Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Lithium Hydroxide market report contains a primary overview of the Lithium Hydroxide market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

8.1 SQM S.A.

8.2 Tianqi Lithium Corporation

8.3 Albemarle Corporation

8.4 Leverton

Clarke Speciality Chemicals

8.5 FMC Corporation.

8.6 Ganfeng Lithium Co.,Ltd.

8.7 Nemaska Lithium

8.8 SICHUAN BRIVO LITHIUM MATERIALS CO., LTD.

8.9 Shangai China Lithium Industrial co., Ltd

8.10 HELM AG

The market for Lithium hydroxide is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are the growing demand for electric vehicles which use lithium batteries and increasing demand for power tools which use lithium hydroxide NCA cathode. However, rising concern regarding the toxicity of lithium hydroxide is expected to restrain the growth of the market.

– Batteries application dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for EVs.

– Growing industrialization in Asia pacific is expected to drive the demand for power tools which in turn is expected to increase the demand for lithium hydroxide as the power tools use lithium hydroxide NCA cathode.