Liver Cancer Therapeutics Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

ArQule Inc.

Bayer AG

Bristol

Myers Squibb Company

Celsion Corp.

Eisai Inc.

Exelixis, Inc

F. Hoffmann

La Roche Ltd

Merck & Co., Inc. Market Overview:

The liver cancer therapeutics market is expected to register a CAGR of nearly 8.00% during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The major factors for the growth of the liver cancer therapeutics market include the rising prevalence of liver cancer, increasing R&D investments for the development of novel therapies, and government initiatives to increase cancer awareness.

– The change in the current lifestyle has led to the exposure of a large amount of population to certain risk factors that contribute to liver cancer. The risk factors include hepatitis (caused by either the hepatitis B or hepatitis C virus), type 2 diabetes, metabolic disorders, and excess body weight, alcohol consumption, and tobacco smoking.

– Liver cancer risk increases substantially with the increase in one’s body mass index (BMI). More than half of the adult population in the United States falls under the category referred to as overweight. Moreover, the high demand for therapeutic drugs for liver cancer along with the above-mentioned factor creates wide opportunities for the manufacturers to produce more drugs and thereby, create a competitive landscape.

– The American Cancer Society had stated that there would be 29,000 cases of cancer death in the United States in 2017. Liver cancer incidence has been rising in the United States since the mid-1970s, and is expected to continue to grow until 2030.