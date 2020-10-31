Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Long Fiber Thermoplastics market report contains a primary overview of the Long Fiber Thermoplastics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Long Fiber Thermoplastics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Long Fiber Thermoplastics industry.
Competitor Landscape: Long Fiber Thermoplastics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand for Long Fiber Thermoplastics in Automotive Production
– Long-fiber thermoplastics have gained popularity among thermoplastics matrix composites, mainly due to significant technological developments in the automotive industries.
– Long-fiber thermoplastics are used in the automotive industry, in order to reduce the overall weight of an automobile and gain fuel efficiency, to meet various regulations by EPA and other government authorities.
– Long fiber thermoplastics are used in both interior and exterior applications. The most common applications include powertrain, under-hood, and body components, such as upper front end, service panel, and battery cooling box, door module, wheel cover, latch bracket, sun roof components, seat handle, seat back, and air inlet components, among others.
– Furthermore, long fiber thermoplastics provide high strength, freedom of design, and have dimensional stability. Thereby, they have gradually become an integral part of the automotive industry.
– With long fiber thermoplastics expected to replace conventional materials in the aforementioned industry, its usage is expected to grow in the coming years. Moreover, the growing demand for automobiles is estimated to positively impact the demand for long fiber thermoplastics during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Experience Healthy Growth
– Asia-Pacific has been projected to experience healthy growth in long fiber thermoplastics market, owing to major developing nations such as China, India and ASEAN countries.
– China is one of the largest producers and consumers of long fiber thermoplastics in the region. In China, the consumption of long fiber thermoplastics has increased drastically in the recent past, due the growing population, increasing urbanization, and substitution of many metals by suitable long fiber thermoplastics in variable applications.
– The long fiber thermoplastics are used in the manufacturing of various products employed in packaging, automotive, and many other sectors. The demand for long fiber thermoplastics is increasing from various end-user sectors, including electrical & electronics, aerospace, automotive, buildings & construction, sporting equipment, and others.
– The abundant availability of raw materials and low cost of production is estimated to drive the demand for long fiber thermoplastics market during the forecast period in Asia-Pacific region.
Detailed TOC of Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increase in Demand for Fuel-efficient Vehicles
4.2.2 Exceptional Properties of Long Fiber Over Short Fiber Thermoplastics
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Weaker Mechanical Properties and Higher Cost Than Thermosets
4.3.2 High Processing and Manufacturing Costs
4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Resin Type
5.1.1 Polypropylene
5.1.2 Polyamide
5.1.3 Polybutylene Terephthalate
5.1.4 Others
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Aerospace
5.2.3 Electrical & Electronics
5.2.4 Buildings & Construction
5.2.5 Sporting Equipment
5.2.6 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle-East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Colaborations and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation
6.4.2 Celanese Corporation
6.4.3 Deutsche Beteiligungs AG
6.4.4 Daicel Polymer Ltd.
6.4.5 Dieffenbacher GmbH
6.4.6 Hanwha Azdel
6.4.7 LANXESS
6.4.8 PlastiComp Inc.
6.4.9 PolyOne Corporation
6.4.10 PPG Industries Inc.
6.4.11 the Quadrant group of companies
6.4.12 RTP Company
6.4.13 SABIC
6.4.14 SBHPP
6.4.15 SGL CARBON SE
6.4.16 Solvay
6.4.17 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd
6.4.18 TechnoCompound GmbH (Polymer Group)
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Use of Long-fiber Thermoplastics in New Applications
7.2 Other Opportunities
