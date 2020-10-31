Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Long Fiber Thermoplastics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Long Fiber Thermoplastics market report contains a primary overview of the Long Fiber Thermoplastics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Long Fiber Thermoplastics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Long Fiber Thermoplastics industry.

Competitor Landscape: Long Fiber Thermoplastics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Celanese Corporation

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG

Daicel Polymer Ltd.

Dieffenbacher GmbH

Hanwha Azdel

LANXESS

PlastiComp Inc.

PolyOne Corporation

PPG Industries Inc.

the Quadrant group of companies

RTP Company

SABIC

SBHPP

SGL CARBON SE

Solvay

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

TechnoCompound GmbH (Polymer Group) Market Overview:

The global long fiber thermoplastics market is expected to register the growth at a CAGR over 9% during the forecast period, 2019 – 2024. The global long fiber thermoplastics market is driver by increase in demand for fuel-efficient vehicles. High processing and manufacturing costs are expected to hinder the growth of the market.

– Exceptional properties of long fiber over short fiber thermoplastics is expected to drive the demand for the market during the forecast period.