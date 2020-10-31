Lubricants Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Lubricants Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Lubricants market report contains a primary overview of the Lubricants market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Lubricants market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Lubricants industry.

Competitor Landscape: Lubricants market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Key Market Trends:

Demand from the Growing Wind Energy Sector

– Gear oils find application in wind turbines, for lubrication of the main gearbox and other gear motor components.

– The lubricant requirements in wind turbine gearboxes are more stringent, compared to other industrial gear oils. This is because of the high temperatures, bearing wear, corrosion and oxidation, and load weights involved during the process of power generation.

– There is a rising demand for synthetic gear oils in wind turbines, due to their enhanced properties, over their mineral-based counterparts, owing to the performance additives used during the formulation of synthetic oils, as per the requirement.

– Power generation from wind energy is growing at a rapid pace, globally, with continuously increasing installed capacities of wind turbines every year.

– The decrease in prices in the offshore industry has been one of the major contributors to the growth of the wind power generation market, by generating investments in the offshore industries in the European, North American, and Asia-Pacific regions.

– According to the Global Wind Energy Council, the cumulative wind power capacity is expected to reach over 790 GW by 2020, with healthy YoY growth rates.

– Despite facing competition from solar power generation, the wind power sector is expected to continue its growth during the forecast period. This, in turn, is expected to boost the demand for gear oil and overall lubricants in a significant manner.

Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market

The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With growing automotive production and the increasing need for wind power in countries, such as China, India, and Japan, the usage of lubricants is increasing in the region. China is the largest lubricant consumer in the region, and the world, followed by the United States. Apart from automotive and wind power, the chemical manufacturing is another prominent end-user industry in China. Many major companies in the market have their chemical plants in China. These companies have increased their production capacities, which, in turn, may increase the consumption of lubricants. India was the world’s fifth-largest and sixth-largest producer of commercial vehicles and passenger cars, respectively, in 2018, and the automotive sector accounts for the largest share of the lubricant consumption in India. This can be majorly attributed to the diverse aftermarket sales of lubricants in the country. Major OEM manufacturers rely on agreements with different lubricant producers during production ,as well as the aftermarket service. Apart from the existing tie-ups, recent tie-ups made by few manufacturers in the sector are expected to boost the lubricants supplied through this route in India. The aforementioned factors in China and India are contributing to the increasing demand for lubricants consumption in the region, during the forecast period.

