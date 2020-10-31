Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market report contains a primary overview of the Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Machine to Machine (M2M) Services industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245010

Competitor Landscape: Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

International Business Machine Corporation

Rogers Communications Inc.

Cstar Technologies Inc

Alcatel

Lucent S.A.

Comarch Inc

Cisco System Inc

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

Intel Corporation

Google Inc.

Gemalto NV ( Now Thales Group)

Amdocs Inc

EE Ltd

Verizon Communications Inc Market Overview:

The machine to machine (M2M) services market is expected to grow at CAGR of 28.61% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Currently, the world is moving towards Industry 4.0 where analytics, artificial intelligence (AI) and the internet of things (IoT) drive intelligence, decision-making, and productivity. This in return is creating a huge opportunity for the machine to machine services market.

– Following this, the adoption of wired or wireless connectivity across different industries is also fueling the market. In addition, the penetration of high-speed internet connectivity and growing adoption of new connectivity technologies such as 4G/LTE and 5G is further driving the growth of the M2M connections market.

– For instance, in October 2018, The Cisco 819 Non-Hardened 4G LTE Integrated Services Routers (ISR) are Software routers which support for 4G LTE wireless WAN and WLAN capabilities. They are deployable and secure and are designed specifically for machine-to-machine (M2M) applications. Markets that benefit from these applications include small business, financial, healthcare, and retail. They deliver features like highly secure data, voice, and video communications to stationary and mobile network nodes across wired and wireless links.

– Apart from the connectivity, increasing software application integration for product enhancements and adoption of various technologies in manufacturing products to become cost-effective and meet safety regulations are the factors which are expected to support the growth.