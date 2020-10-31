Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market report contains a primary overview of the Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Machine to Machine (M2M) Services industry.
Competitor Landscape: Machine to Machine (M2M) Services market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Telecom Industry to Witness Significant Growth Among Other End-user Verticals
– Cellular-based M2M is added connectivity process among distinct sim-enabled machines, to provide connectivity over multiple wireless networks. Cellular M2M Value Added Services is being incorporated in many enterprises to ensure operational efficiency and to minimize losses associated with operational breaches.
– The cellular-based (M2M) is expected to grow during the forecast period because of the introduction of government policies which enables a wider deployment of cellular M2M in key sectors such as utilities, smart cities, automotive and healthcare. For instance, the European Commission had initially proposed that legislation for the introduction of the eCall public safety answering point (PSAP) system would be in place by the end of 2015. However, adoption by the EU member states has been slower than projected hence most recently the deadline for implementation of the eCall PSAP system has been postponed by a few years.
– Further, Cisco predicted that by 2022, global mobile devices will grow from 8.6 billion in 2017 to 12.3 billion by 2022. Such huge growth will in return have a positive impact on the M2M market.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
– Asia-Pacific region comprises of two largest economies of the world i.e. China and India and these two regions development initiatives are growing year on year. Cisco predicts that the IP traffic in the Asia-Pacific will reach 172.7 Exabytes per month by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 32% which is the highest among other nations of the world. The region will also have13.1 billion networked devices or connections, up from 8.6 billion in 2017. This increase will have a pragmatic impact on M2M services market.
– Further, government initiatives like smart cities, smart meter and policies enabling a wider deployment of cellular M2M initiative will help the M2M services market to grow.
– For instance, in February 2018, in India, one of the fastest growing markets for M2M services, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has approved telecom service providers to start issuing 13-digit digit numbers for SIM-based machine-to-machine (M2M) services. This scenario is expected to increase the number of M2M services provided the telecom vendors in the region
Detailed TOC of Machine to Machine (M2M) Services Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Rapid Technological Advancements
4.3.2 Increasing Number of Connected Devices
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Standardization
4.4.2 Huge Delivery Cost
4.5 Opportunities
4.5.1 Increasing Adoption of Internet of Things
4.5.2 Increasing Number of Telecom Networks
4.6 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.7 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.7.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.7.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.7.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Managed Service
5.1.2 Professional Service
5.2 By End User
5.2.1 Retail
5.2.2 Banking and Financial Institution
5.2.3 Telecom and IT Industry
5.2.4 Healthcare
5.2.5 Automotive
5.2.6 Oil and Gas
5.2.7 Transportation
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 International Business Machine Corporation
6.1.2 Rogers Communications Inc.
6.1.3 Cstar Technologies Inc
6.1.4 Alcatel-Lucent S.A.
6.1.5 Comarch Inc
6.1.6 Cisco System Inc
6.1.7 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
6.1.8 Intel Corporation
6.1.9 Google Inc.
6.1.10 Gemalto NV ( Now Thales Group)
6.1.11 Amdocs Inc
6.1.12 EE Ltd
6.1.13 Verizon Communications Inc
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
