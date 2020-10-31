Maize Seed Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Maize Seed Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Maize Seed market report contains a primary overview of the Maize Seed market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Maize Seed market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Maize Seed industry.
Competitor Landscape: Maize Seed market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Expansion of Area under Maize
The global area harvested under corn has grown at a CAGR of 1.5% during the period 2010-2011 to 2018-19. The corn seed sectors, particularly in South America, are promising regions for growth, with overall growing industrial demand for corn. Consumption is expected to be higher, driven mainly by the demand for animal feed. The use for fuel ethanol is projected to rise quite slowly.
Increasing demand for animal feed is expected to pick up pace in the future, owing to the growing demand, economic growth, rise in income, and increasing demand for livestock and consumer preferences.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
Asia-Pacific holds a share of 27% in 2018-2019, in terms of global area harvested under corn. In the Asia-Pacific region, corn plays a vital role, especially in animal feed, as well as for food and industrial consumption. For industrial use, corn serves as a feedstock for starches and sugars, which further have wider applications. Government support is further encouraging higher sales of corn seeds in the region, as the governments across the region are supplying the farmers with low-cost and high-quality seeds.
Detailed TOC of Maize Seed Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Expansion of Area under Maize
4.3.2 Advancements in Breeding Technologies
4.3.3 Rising Demand for Corn as Human Food and Starch in the Industrial Sector
4.3.4 Expanding Demand from the Poultry and Animal Feed Sector
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Rising Concerns over GM Seeds
4.4.2 Years Involved in Development of New Traits
4.4.3 Lower Prices Affecting Profitability
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Geography
5.1.1 North America
5.1.1.1 US
5.1.1.2 Canada
5.1.1.3 Mexico
5.1.1.4 Rest of North America
5.1.2 Europe
5.1.2.1 Germany
5.1.2.2 UK
5.1.2.3 France
5.1.2.4 Spain
5.1.2.5 Italy
5.1.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.1.3 Asia-Pacific
5.1.3.1 China
5.1.3.2 Japan
5.1.3.3 India
5.1.3.4 South Korea
5.1.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.1.4 South America
5.1.4.1 Brazil
5.1.4.2 Argentina
5.1.4.3 Rest of South America
5.1.5 Africa
5.1.5.1 Egypt
5.1.5.2 South Africa
5.1.5.3 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Advanta Seeds
6.3.2 Bayer CropScience AG
6.3.3 China National Seed
6.3.4 CP Seed
6.3.5 DLF Trifoliu
6.3.6 DowDuPont Inc.
6.3.7 Groupe Limagrain
6.3.8 Hefei Fengbao
6.3.9 ICI Seeds
6.3.10 Nuziveedu Seeds
6.3.11 Pacific Seeds
6.3.12 Syngenta AG
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
