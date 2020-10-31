Managed Data Center Services Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Managed Data Center Services Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Managed Data Center Services market report contains a primary overview of the Managed Data Center Services market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Managed Data Center Services market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Managed Data Center Services industry.

Competitor Landscape: Managed Data Center Services market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Fujitsu Ltd

Cisco Systems, Inc

Dell EMC

IBM Corporation

AT&T Inc

HP Development Company, LP

Microsoft Corporation

Verizon Communications Inc

Dell Inc

Rackspace Inc

TCS Limited

Deutsche Telekom AG Market Overview:

The global managed data center services market is expected to register a CAGR of 20.5% over the forecast period (2019 – 2024). According to a recent AFCOM State of the Data Center Industry study, edge solutions are one of the top areas of focus for data center end users. Forty four percent have already deployed some form of edge computing capacity or say they will be doing so over the next 12 months, according to the study.

– Increasing cyber attacks and the risk of data leaks is causing the market to grow. Replication services are one of the most demanded managed services which are used for protecting data Cyberhardening shrinks attack surfaces and denies malware the uniformity to propagate. By hardening software binaries, data center security teams eliminate an entire class of cyberattacks.

– Growing data and thus its management is causing the managed data center services to grow. According to Enterprise Data Storage 2018, data storage needs is expected to reach 32000 Exebytes by 2019, from 21000 in 2018. This calls for companies to take measures regarding the integrity and authenticity of data.