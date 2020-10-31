Managed Data Center Services Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Managed Data Center Services Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Managed Data Center Services market report contains a primary overview of the Managed Data Center Services market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Managed Data Center Services market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Managed Data Center Services industry.
Competitor Landscape: Managed Data Center Services market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Retail Industry to Dominate the Market
– According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally. Moreover, in the US, the Census Bureau reported that online commerce represented 9.6% of total retail and around 87% of the US shoppers began their hunt in digital channels, up from 71% the prior year. This calls for increased use of data centers and managed services.
– Personalizing the shopping experience means customers’ transaction history to be recorded so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing number of shoppers, the need for robust data centers has become mandatory.
– An emerging economy like India, which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient data centers and more efficient managed services.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Due to population growth and a rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.
– Government initiatives such as Digital India planned to be completed in 2019 and aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered economy, is set to contribute to the growth of data centers infrastructure in India.
– Cloud technology is slowing gaining momentum in Asia-Pacific. Thus the demand for managed services is increasing due to speed and agility. It will give a push to cloud-based deployments.
– Regulators play a crucial role in enabling – or impeding – the growth of managed data center services. While some APAC Regulators are clarifying outsourcing rules and guidelines to help firms achieve compliance, regulatory restrictions and cloud adoption blockers still exist.
Reason to buy Managed Data Center Services Market Report:
- Managed Data Center Services market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Managed Data Center Services market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Managed Data Center Services market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Managed Data Center Services and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Managed Data Center Services market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Detailed TOC of Managed Data Center Services Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Cyber Attacks and Risk of Data Leaks is Causing the Market to Grow
4.3.2 Need for Management of Large Volume of Data Generated is Expanding the Market
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Lack of Skilled and Dedicated Personnel is Hindering the Market Growth
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Managed Storage
5.1.2 Managed Hosting
5.1.3 Managed Collocation
5.2 By Deployment Type
5.2.1 Cloud
5.2.2 On-Premise
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 Energy
5.3.3 Retail
5.3.4 Healthcare
5.3.5 Manufacturing
5.3.6 Other End-user Industries
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Fujitsu Ltd
6.1.2 Cisco Systems, Inc
6.1.3 Dell EMC
6.1.4 IBM Corporation
6.1.5 AT&T Inc
6.1.6 HP Development Company, LP
6.1.7 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.8 Verizon Communications Inc
6.1.9 Dell Inc
6.1.10 Rackspace Inc
6.1.11 TCS Limited
6.1.12 Deutsche Telekom AG
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
