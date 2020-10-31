Managed Infrastructure Services Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Managed Infrastructure Services Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Managed Infrastructure Services market report contains a primary overview of the Managed Infrastructure Services market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Managed Infrastructure Services market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Managed Infrastructure Services industry.
Competitor Landscape: Managed Infrastructure Services market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Cloud Segment is Expected to Exhibit the Highest Growth
– Companies across various end users, such as BFSI and retail, are moving toward cloud storage, as it is more convenient and gives higher security than the conventional method.
– For instance, the usage of Microsoft Azure increased from 26% to 43%, owing to rising adoption of AWS from 56% to 59%, which is likely to boost the utilization of cloud-based data centers, thereby, propelling the market growth.
– With increasing cloud applications, cloud based management services provide management of cloud servers, operating systems, applications, and entire cloud ecosystem.
The United States to Account for a Significant Demand
– The United States is one of the largest markets for managed infrastructure services. A high degree of automation and an immense penetration of technology applications in several end-user industries creates a constant demand for managed infrastructure services in the country.
– The country has a huge number of technology companies that contribute to the immense demand for managed infrastructure services. For example, according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA), US, the information sector witnessed an increase of 8.9%, after an increase of 9.2%, in Q2 and Q1 of 2018, respectively. The BEA suggests that increases in data processing, internet publishing, and information services are the primary sources of growth.
Detailed TOC of Managed Infrastructure Services Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Number of Mobile Devices and Cloud-based Social Platforms
4.3.2 Update of Outdated Hardware
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Increase in Cost of Raw Materials Leads to Decrease in Profit Margin
4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Deployment Type
5.1.1 On-premise
5.1.2 Cloud
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 Desktop and Print Services
5.2.2 Servers
5.2.3 Inventory
5.2.4 Other Types
5.3 By End User
5.3.1 BFSI
5.3.2 Energy
5.3.3 Healthcare
5.3.4 Manufacturing
5.3.5 Retail
5.3.6 Other End Users
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.1.1 United States
5.4.1.2 Canada
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.2.1 United Kingdom
5.4.2.2 Germany
5.4.2.3 France
5.4.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.3.1 China
5.4.3.2 South Korea
5.4.3.3 Japan
5.4.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Fujitsu Ltd
6.1.2 Cisco Systems Inc.
6.1.3 Dell EMC (EMC Corporation)
6.1.4 IBM Corporation
6.1.5 HP Development Company LP
6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation
6.1.7 Dell Inc.
6.1.8 TCS Limited
6.1.9 Hewlett-Packard Company
6.1.10 Canon Inc.
6.1.11 Alcatel-Lucent SA
6.1.12 AT&T Inc.
6.1.13 Verizon Communications Inc.
6.1.14 Citrix Systems Inc.
6.1.15 Deutsche Telekom AG
6.1.16 Xerox Corporation
6.1.17 Ricoh Company Ltd
6.1.18 Lexmark International Inc.
6.1.19 Konica Minolta Inc.
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
