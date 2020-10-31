Marine Lubricants Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Marine Lubricants Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Marine Lubricants market report contains a primary overview of the Marine Lubricants market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Marine Lubricants market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Marine Lubricants industry.
Competitor Landscape: Marine Lubricants market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Marine Cylinder Lubricants – The Dominating Segment
– The marine cylinder lubricants occupy the largest share in the marine lubricants market, in 2018.
– These lubricants find their application in vessels with either 2-stroke or 4-stroke engines, with 2-stroke engines occupying the majority of the share.
– The ever tightening restrictions regarding the environment are pushing the marine cylinder lubricant manufacturers to develop new products, continuously. Major manufacturers, such as Shell and Castrol, have even responded to the restrictions being laid out by IMO 2020.
Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. With rising demand for majority of the industries and commodities, increasing trend for imports and exports has been registered in the recent years. The demand for basic commodities and raw material, including crude oil and natural gas, has accounted for an exceptional rise over the period. In line with the Paris Climate Pact, the major developing nations of Asia-Pacific are cutting down their daily usage of coal and converting to natural gas, majorly for power generation and cooking purpose. Natural gas is imported in Asia-Pacific, as the production is not sufficient to cope up with the demand. Hence, increasing marine activities are expected to drive the market for marine lubricants over the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Marine Lubricants Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Rising Demand for Marine Transport in Europe and Asia-Pacific
4.2.2 Growing Shipbuilding Activities in Asia-Pacific
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Economic Instabilities in Shipbuilding Economies
4.3.2 Other Restraints
4.4 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis
4.5 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.6 Regulatory Policy Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Lubricant Type
5.1.1 System Oil
5.1.2 Marine Cylinder Lubricant
5.1.3 Trunk Piston Engine Oil
5.1.4 Other Lubricant Types
5.2 Ship Type
5.2.1 Bulker
5.2.2 Tanker
5.2.3 Container
5.2.4 Other Ship Types
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Mexico
5.3.1.3 Canada
5.3.1.4 Rest of North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Russia
5.3.2.6 Turkey
5.3.2.7 Spain
5.3.2.8 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Philippines
5.3.3.6 Indonesia
5.3.3.7 Malaysia
5.3.3.8 Thailand
5.3.3.9 Vietnam
5.3.3.10 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Chile
5.3.4.4 Colombia
5.3.4.5 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 Iran
5.3.5.3 Iraq
5.3.5.4 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.5 Kuwait
5.3.5.6 Rest of Middle East
5.3.6 Africa
5.3.6.1 Egypt
5.3.6.2 South Africa
5.3.6.3 Nigeria
5.3.6.4 Algeria
5.3.6.5 Morocco
5.3.6.6 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 BP PLC
6.4.2 Chevron Corp.
6.4.3 China Petrochemical Corp. (SINOPEC Group)
6.4.4 ExxonMobil Corp.
6.4.5 Fuchs Petrolub SE
6.4.6 Gazpromneft – Lubricants Ltd
6.4.7 Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd
6.4.8 Idemitsu Kosan Co. Ltd
6.4.9 Indian Oil Corp. Ltd
6.4.10 JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation
6.4.11 LukOil
6.4.12 Quepet Lubricants
6.4.13 Royal Dutch Shell
6.4.14 Total SA
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Recovering Shipbuilding and Marine Transport Industry in the United States
7.2 Other Opportunities
