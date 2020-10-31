Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Maritime Patrol Aircraft market report contains a primary overview of the Maritime Patrol Aircraft market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Maritime Patrol Aircraft market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Maritime Patrol Aircraft industry.
Competitor Landscape: Maritime Patrol Aircraft market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Jet Engine Aircraft Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Jet Engine aircraft segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major demand for this segment is majorly due to the increasing orders and deliveries of P-8A Poseidon aircraft of Boeing. This aircraft is currently being procured by the naval forces of the countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Australia, and Norway among others to replace their aging fleet of turboprop maritime patrol aircraft. This aircraft is derived from Boeing Next Generation 737-800 aircraft with long-range anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance mission capabilities. As of January 2019, the company was expected to deliver 111 P-8s to the US Navy, 12 to the Royal Australian Air Force, nine to Royal Air Force of the UK, five to Norway and four to the Indian Navy. The orders and deliveries of P-8A Poseidon aircraft along with the development of new aircraft like Saab Swordfish Maritime Patrol Aircraft are expected to support the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing military spending powered by on-going tensions between the countries in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. Also, the aging fleet of maritime patrol aircraft is another factor for the countries in this region to procure new aircraft. The countries like New Zealand, Philippines, South Korea, Thailand, and India have placed orders for new maritime patrol aircraft during the past few years. Japan has taken delivery of indigenously developed 15 P-1s to replace its fleet of P-3C Orions. With the orders and deliveries in line fuelled by the current territorial issues, the market of marine patrol aircraft in this region is expected to see strong growth during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Maritime Patrol Aircraft Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Jet Engine aircraft
5.1.2 Turboprop aircraft
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Latin America
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Europe
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 The Boeing Company
6.4.2 Saab AB
6.4.3 Dassault Aviation
6.4.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.5 Airbus SE
6.4.6 Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
6.4.7 Leonardo S.p.A.
6.4.8 Textron Inc.
6.4.9 RUAG Group
6.4.10 AVIC
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
