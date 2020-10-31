Mass Spectrometry Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Mass Spectrometry Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Mass Spectrometry market report contains a primary overview of the Mass Spectrometry market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Mass Spectrometry market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Mass Spectrometry industry.
Competitor Landscape: Mass Spectrometry market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Triple Quadrupole (Tandem) is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Type of Hybrid Mass Spectrometry
Tandem mass spectrometry devices are currently among the most in demand. Conventional hospital diagnostic assays are based on clinical chemistry and immunoassay techniques that require analyte specific reagents and antibodies. LC-MS/MS-based approaches are considered reagent-free. The high specificity and sensitivity of LC-MS/MS overcome many limitations associated with the traditional immunoassays, such as non-specific antibody binding and cross-reactivity. There is a higher demand for hybrid instruments, such as triple quadrupole mass spectrometer, quadrupole time-of-flight mass spectrometer, etc. Currently, triple quadrupole MS is considered one of the most high-end instruments and many labs across the world are adopting this instrument.
North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the Same in the Forecast Period
According to the Industrial Research Institute (IRI) report, the United States spends the world’s highest (i.e., USD 516 billion) amount for research and development, currently. The United States spends 43% of the total life sciences/healthcare research and development and 56% of pharmaceutical/biotech R&D spending worldwide. Research and development include drug development and fundamental science research. Drug development, from the initial discovery to the final medication, is an expensive and lengthy process, and the failure rate is also high. High cost, lengthy time period, and the high failure rate are forcing researchers and drug manufacturing companies to look for newer technology, which can improve the process and reduce the cost at the same time. Mass spectrometry has the potential to do the same. It makes a functional and structural study, which takes a significant amount of time and resource in drug development, for the molecule, easier and faster.
Detailed TOC of Mass Spectrometry Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Technological Advancement
4.2.2 Growing Concerns Over Food Safety
4.2.3 Rising R&D Expenditure By Pharmaceutical Industry & Government Research Organizations
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 High Cost Of Instrument
4.3.2 Lack Of Skilled Technicians
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Technology
5.1.1 Hybrid Mass Spectrometry
5.1.1.1 Triple Quadrupole (Tandem)
5.1.1.2 Quadrupole TOF (Q-TOF)
5.1.1.3 FTMS (Fourier Transform Mass Spectrometry)
5.1.2 Single Mass Spectrometry
5.1.2.1 ION Trap
5.1.2.2 Quadrupole
5.1.2.3 Time-of-Flight (TOF)
5.1.3 Other Mass Spectrometry
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Pharmaceuticals Industry
5.2.2 Biotechnology Industry
5.2.3 Chemical Industry
5.2.4 Environmental Testing
5.2.5 Food and Beverage Testing
5.2.6 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 US
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.1.3 Mexico
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 UK
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Italy
5.3.2.5 Spain
5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 Australia
5.3.3.5 South Korea
5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
5.3.4.1 GCC
5.3.4.2 South Africa
5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.3.5 South America
5.3.5.1 Brazil
5.3.5.2 Argentina
5.3.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Agilent Technologies
6.1.2 Bruker Corporation
6.1.3 Danaher Corporation
6.1.4 Dani Instruments
6.1.5 Leco Corporation
6.1.6 Perkin elmer Inc.
6.1.7 Shimadzu Corporation
6.1.8 Thermo Fisher Scientific
6.1.9 Waters Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
