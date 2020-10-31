Medical Imaging Software Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Medical Imaging Software Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Medical Imaging Software market report contains a primary overview of the Medical Imaging Software market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Medical Imaging Software market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Medical Imaging Software industry.

Competitor Landscape: Medical Imaging Software market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

General Healthcare Company (GE)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthcare

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Agfa–Gevaert HealthCare

Novarad Corporation

Carestream Health Inc

Esaote SpA.

MIM Software Inc.

Fujifilm Holding Company

Cerner Corporation

Change Healthcare Market Overview:

The global medical imaging software market was valued at USD 2.9 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 4.46 billion by 2023, witnessing a CAGR of 9.01%, over the forecast period, 2018-2024. Machine learning and artificial intelligence have attracted the healthcare industry as these innovative analytics strategies have become more accurate and precise.

– The need for medical imaging software for advanced treatment for the especially disabling people, ‎arthritis, cancer, etc, is demanding an advanced version for the software. This advanced image is used for the advancement of patient care and improved operating productivity by empowering doctors and other healthcare professionals by providing more details about patient conditions.

– The increase in the trend of using electronic health records to store, distribute and manage patient health information in the form of medical images is also boosting the medical image analysis software market because this software is very useful for hospitals and clinics. They keep the track of patient and on the basis of that they provide the solutions to patients

– For instance, in November 2018, Philips unveiled its innovations in radiology to enable precision diagnosis and enhance productivity. These are designed to connect people, data and technology and meet the requirements for improved outcomes, enhanced patient experience, increased staff satisfaction and lowered cost of care delivery.