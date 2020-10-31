Medical Imaging Software Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Medical Imaging Software Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Medical Imaging Software market report contains a primary overview of the Medical Imaging Software market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Medical Imaging Software market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Medical Imaging Software industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244981
Competitor Landscape: Medical Imaging Software market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244981
Key Market Trends:
Mammography Imaging is Expected to Have a Significant Share in the Market Landscape
– According to the WHO, breast cancer is the most frequent cancer among women, impacting 2.1 million women each year, and also causes the largest number of cancer-related deaths among women. In 2018, it is estimated that 627,000 women died from breast cancer – that is approximately 15% of all cancer deaths among women. While breast cancer rates are higher among women in more developed regions, rates are also increasing in nearly every region globally.” Early detection is necessary for saving the life of women.
– The same report also stated that mammography uses low-energy X-rays to identify abnormalities in the breast. It has been shown to reduce breast cancer mortality by approximately 20% in high-resource settings.
– New advancements in this field for better service to the client is happening at a faster pace. For instance, in March 2018- Hologic Inc. announced that clarity HD high-resolution 3-D imaging and intelligent 2-D imaging technology have received premarket approval (PMA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and are now available on the 3-Dimensions breast tomosynthesis system. The system provided higher resolution 3-D breast images for radiologists, enhanced workflow for technologists, and a more comfortable mammography experience with low-dose options for patients.
Asia-Pacific is Projected to Have the Highest Growth Rate
– In Asia-Pacific, China accounts for the largest number of women. According to the demographics of China, the women population in China accounts for approx 49% of the entire population. With such a huge population of women, the medical imaging software market in that region is expected to grow.
– It was also stated by WHO(2018), Breast cancer accounts for over 200 000 deaths per year in Asia-Pacific. So many deaths of women are a major concern. Mammography is a leading method for breast cancer screening in Asian countries. Other popular available methods are MRI and Ultrasound. This region has a huge demand for medical imaging software to grow. An increase in awareness about the different cancers and the growing number of working women in these regions is creating a market. The rise in disposable income will also act as a supplement for the market.
Reason to buy Medical Imaging Software Market Report:
- Medical Imaging Software market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Medical Imaging Software market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Medical Imaging Software market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Medical Imaging Software and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Medical Imaging Software market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244981
Detailed TOC of Medical Imaging Software Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Application of Computer-Aided Diagnostic Methods
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals and High Set-up Cost of the Equipment
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Imaging Type
5.1.1 2D Imaging
5.1.2 3D Imaging
5.1.3 4D Imaging
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Dental Applications
5.2.2 Orthopaedic Applications
5.2.3 Cardiology Applications
5.2.4 Obstetrics and Gynaecology Applications
5.2.5 Mammography Applications
5.2.6 Urology and Nephrology Applications
5.2.7 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World (ROW)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 General Healthcare Company (GE)
6.1.2 Koninklijke Philips N.V.
6.1.3 Siemens Healthcare
6.1.4 Canon Medical Systems Corporation
6.1.5 Agfa–Gevaert HealthCare
6.1.6 Novarad Corporation
6.1.7 Carestream Health Inc
6.1.8 Esaote SpA.
6.1.9 MIM Software Inc.
6.1.10 Fujifilm Holding Company
6.1.11 Cerner Corporation
6.1.12 Change Healthcare
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Cultural Tourism Market 2020 Global Leading Players, Industry Updates, Future Growth, Business Prospects, Forthcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026
Table-top Spirometer Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Single Angle Gloss Meters Market Size 2020 – Business Share, Economic Impact of Key Players, Growth Investigation with Revenue, COVID-19 Impact, Opportunities and Regional Forecast to 2026
Airborne Telemetry System Market 2020: COVID-19 Impact on Industry Size and Share, Business Challenges, Future Growth and Revenue Expectations Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co
Medical Cylinder Valves Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Biogas and Biomethane Market 2020 Global Future Growth Rate with Key Strategies, Market Share, Size, Top Manufacturers, Industry Updates, and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024
Direct Acting Pressure Gauge Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026
Automotive Immobilizer Market Growth Size, Share 2020 | Industry Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Company Overview, Key Countries with Future Prospect to 2026
Oxygen Service Carts for Military Aircraft Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026
Fiberglass Pipe Insulation Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
VOC Gas Monitor Market Growth Opportunities Forecast Analysis 2020 to 2023 | Industry Research with Size, Manufacturers, Latest Trends, Future Scope with COVID-19 Impact
WiFi Test Tools Market Growth by Forthcoming Developments 2020 – Future Prospects, Manufacturers with Size, Global Industry Scope and Share Analysis till 2026 | Report by Industry Research.co