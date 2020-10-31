Medical Sensor Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Medical Sensor Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Medical Sensor market report contains a primary overview of the Medical Sensor market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Medical Sensor market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Medical Sensor industry.
Competitor Landscape: Medical Sensor market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Pressure Sensors Play a Significant Role in Medical Sensor Market
– Pressure sensors play a vital role for efficient performance in respiratory breathing circuits (nebulizers, spirometers, patient monitoring), flow/pressure control (therapeutic hospital beds), gas collection (hospital gas supply, oxygen concentrators), and sampling/gas flow (blood analysis, gas chromatography, analytical instrument sampling systems).
– Due to high sensitivity and accuracy, pressure sensors are well suited for use in CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) respiratory therapy equipment. For instance, Honeywell manufactures TruStability RSC Series, a pressure sensor that offers a digital output for reading pressure, over the specified full scale pressure span and temperature range. It is widely used in sleep apnea machines.
– Moreover, many people suffer from asthma attacks and use inhalers as a solution. Poor inhaler techniques prevent patients from receiving their full therapeutic benefits. In order to counter this situation, leading medical equipment manufacturers are employing pressure sensors in inhalers and individuals are starting to receive proper asthma care measures.
Asia-Pacific to Record a Significant Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period
– Asia-Pacific medical sensor market is estimated to expand at a healthy rate during the forecast period. Major factors supporting the growth are increasing investments in research and innovation centers and government programs and policies favoring the IT healthcare equipment and devices markets.
– Increasing government programs promoting research and innovation is also helping advancements in the pressure sensor market to develop in the region.
– For instance, the University of South Australia (UniSA) recently in 2018 established a joint laboratory in advanced lasers and sensors with Shandong Academy of Sciences (SDAS) supported by the South Australian Government.
– The collaboration consists of two major facilities, one in China’s Jinan City and the other in Adelaide.
Detailed TOC of Medical Sensor Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Miniaturization of Sensors Leading to Ease in Integration
4.3.2 Increasing Integration of Sensors in Medical Devices and Accessories
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Slower Rate of Penetration of Advanced Medical Systems in Developing Regions
4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Flow Sensor
5.1.2 Optical Sensor
5.1.3 Temperature Sensor
5.1.4 Pressure Sensor
5.1.5 Other Types
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Diagnostics
5.2.2 Monitoring
5.2.3 Drug Delivery
5.2.4 Imaging
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 GE Healthcare Inc.
6.1.2 STMicroelectronics
6.1.3 First Sensors AG
6.1.4 Honeywell Inc.
6.1.5 TE Connectivity Ltd
6.1.6 Omron Corporation
6.1.7 Servoflo Corporation
6.1.8 Sensirion Holding AG
6.1.9 Siemens Corporation
6.1.10 Danaher Corporation
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
