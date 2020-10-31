Medical Waste Management Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

Categories
Medical Waste Management Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Medical Waste Management market report contains a primary overview of the Medical Waste Management market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Medical Waste Management market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Medical Waste Management industry.

Competitor Landscape: Medical Waste Management market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

  • Biomedical Waste Solutions, LLC
  • Clean Harbors, Inc.
  • Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.
  • Republic Services, Inc.
  • Stericycle, Inc.
  • Suez Environmental Services
  • US Ecology, Inc.
  • Veolia Environnmental Services
  • Waste Management, Inc.

    Market Overview:

  • The growing population across the globe is increasing the number of patients, resulting in the rising volume of medical waste. Thus, with the rising volume of medical waste, the governments, worldwide, are taking several initiatives for the management of medical waste. For example, in India, the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF), government of India, notified the Medical Waste Management and Handling Rules, 1998 and the Bio-Medical Waste (Management and Handling) (Amendment) Rules, 2003, to provide statutory and obligatory guidelines for healthcare waste management. The Central Pollution Control Board has also issued guidelines on the Central Bio-medical Waste Treatment Facilities (CBWTF). The increasing number of initiatives by the government authorities is driving the medical waste management market. Several federal bodies maintain laws concerning medical waste. These include the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the Department of Transportation (DOT), and the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The other factors, like the rising awareness regarding medical waste are also driving the market growth. The medical waste management market has been growing at a tremendous rate, over the past few years, though certain factors are likely to hinder the market growth for medical waste management. Among all, the requirement for huge capital investments, because of the need for high-value machinery and new technology equipment, is a major restraining factor for the medical waste management market growth.

    Key Market Trends:

    Incineration segment is estimated to rule the medical waste management market

    Incineration is the most common and highly preferred method used for the medical waste disposing, although it is unsafe for the environment as it leads to global warming. The Environment Protection Agency has imposed stringent regulations regarding incineration due to the increasing global warming, which has led to the inhibition of emitting harmful gases that effect global warming. For instance, The Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment has recently proposed new incinerator emission standards that will reduce current dioxin and mercury emissions by 80%. Furthermore, the increase in technological advancements and rising generation of excess medical waste across the globe are anticipated to propel the growth of the medical waste management market globally.

    The United States to Lead the Market in North America

    The US medical waste management market held the largest market share in North America, owing to the presence of the highly developed healthcare sector, along with the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, which require advanced medical and surgical aids, and the treatment for these diseases also produce a large number of by-products and residues. Many hospitals in the United States have started recycling the single-use products, which are sold back to the hospitals at a fraction of the original cost.

    Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness the highest growth rate, due to the rising social awareness and establishment of stringent regulations for the proper disposal of medical residues and by-products.

    Detailed TOC of Medical Waste Management Market 2020-2024:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Increasing Initiatives by Government Authorities
    4.2.2 Increasing Awareness of Medical Waste
    4.2.3 Increasing Medical Waste
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Technological Advancements
    4.3.2 High-capital Investments
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 Type of Waste
    5.1.1 Non-hazardous Waste
    5.1.2 Hazardous Waste
    5.2 Treatment
    5.2.1 Incineration
    5.2.2 Autoclaving
    5.2.3 Chemical Treatment
    5.2.4 Other Treatments
    5.3 Service
    5.3.1 Collection, Transportation, and Storage
    5.3.2 Treatment and Disposal
    5.3.3 Recycling
    5.3.4 Other Services
    5.4 Treatment Site
    5.4.1 Offsite Treatment
    5.4.2 Onsite Treatment
    5.5 Geography
    5.5.1 North America
    5.5.1.1 US
    5.5.1.2 Canada
    5.5.1.3 Mexico
    5.5.2 Europe
    5.5.2.1 Germany
    5.5.2.2 UK
    5.5.2.3 France
    5.5.2.4 Italy
    5.5.2.5 Spain
    5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.5.3.1 China
    5.5.3.2 Japan
    5.5.3.3 India
    5.5.3.4 Australia
    5.5.3.5 South Korea
    5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.5.4.1 GCC
    5.5.4.2 South Africa
    5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.5.5 South America
    5.5.5.1 Brazil
    5.5.5.2 Argentina
    5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    Biomedical Waste Solutions, LLC
    Clean Harbors, Inc.
    Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.
    Republic Services, Inc.
    Stericycle, Inc.
    Suez Environmental Services
    US Ecology, Inc.
    Veolia Environnmental Services
    Waste Management, Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

