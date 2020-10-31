Medical X-Ray Equipment and Imaging Software Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Medical X-Ray Equipment and Imaging Software Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Medical X-Ray Equipment and Imaging Software market report contains a primary overview of the Medical X-Ray Equipment and Imaging Software market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Medical X-Ray Equipment and Imaging Software market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Medical X-Ray Equipment and Imaging Software industry.

Competitor Landscape: Medical X-Ray Equipment and Imaging Software market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

GE Healthcare Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

Hitachi Ltd

Canon Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Shimazdu Corporation

Carestream Health Inc.

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Konica Minolta Inc.

Varex Imaging Corporation

IBM Corporation

Hologic Inc. Market Overview:

The medical X-ray equipment and imaging software market was valued at USD 15.62 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a value of USD 19.9 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 3.92% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The growing aging population, coupled with rising investments in the healthcare ecosystem, is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth, over the forecast period. Developed nations have been facing this demographic challenge and have been investing to bring affordable healthcare systems to these people, thereby providing impetus to the market.

– According to WHO, approximately 70% of cancer deaths are recorded in the middle- and low-income countries. This is likely to create an opportunity and open new avenues for the companies to invest in R&D activities and offer equipment and imaging software at a competitive rather than standard market value.

– Most of the countries spend highly on the healthcare industry and upgrade to the latest equipment and solutions with an aim to improve health. However, a few countries, such as the United States, relatively underperform in terms of healthcare. For instance, the United States spends approximately 7%-10% more than other similar countries; however, life expectancy is low. This creates a new avenue for the companies to invest in advanced equipment and imaging software, in order to improvise the healthcare ecosystem.