Mega Data Center Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Software Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett

Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

Market Overview:

The global mega data center was valued at USD 19.63 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 25.62 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4.58% over the forecast period of 2019–2024.

– Virtualization has driven the data center industry over the years. Companies have sought to reduce infrastructure by focusing on IT operations on fewer, more highly utilized machines. This process has led to a wider view of data centers in general: companies operating multiple data centers can choose to focus their facilities into fewer and larger implementations with hopes of decreasing complexity and costs.

– Implementing fewer mega data centers depending on their locations can allow a company to enjoy advantages of certain local benefits, such as tax incentives, low energy prices, climate, or availability of alternative energy sources. Thus, mega data centers are the result of the attempts to minimize cost and thereby maximize profit.

– The merits of choosing a software-led, industry relevant and adequately set-up mega data center are lower costs of IT management compared to as in the present, as well as the ability to access a vast amount of Internet and industrial Internet data at local datacenter speed and bandwidth. This capability is likely to spur IT spending worldwide, as there will be substantial opportunities for early adopters to invest in new IT techniques, in order to reduce overall business costs and increase revenues.

– The market for mega data centers is driven by factors including increasing cloud and colocation services, associated cost benefits, and improved economies of scale. Microsoft, Google, Amazon (AWS), and Facebook data centers are in a class by themselves, and have to function fully automatic, self-healing, networked mega data centers that operate at fiber optic speeds to make a fabric that can access any node in any particular data center, as there are multiple pathways to every node.