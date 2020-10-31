Melamine Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Melamine Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Melamine market report contains a primary overview of the Melamine market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

BASF SE

Borealis AG

Cornerstone Chemical Company

East China Engineering Science & Technology Co. Ltd (ECEC)

Grupa Azoty Zaklady Azotowe Pulawy SA

Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd

INEOS Group

Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Limited (MHTL)

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.

Nissan Chemical Industries Ltd

OCI Melamine

Qatar Melamine Co.

Shanxi Fenghe Melamine Co.

Sichuan Chemical Holdings Co. Ltd

The market for melamine is expected to register a CAGR of 3.47%, in terms of volume, during the forecast period (2019-2024). The major factor driving the market studied is the rising demand from the construction and automotive industries. The availability of substitutes, like liquefied wood, soy, and powder coatings, is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Laminates application dominated the market in 2018, and is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the increasing construction activities across the world.

– Increasing trend of melamine-based foams is likely to act as an opportunity in the future.