Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Key Market Trends:

Municipal Industry to dominate the Market

– The municipal segment represented the largest end-user industry for the membrane water and wastewater treatment market in 2018 with a share of 32.5%.

– Supply of pure water to households is one of the chief requirements for all the governments. The global water consumption rate is increasing by 100% every twenty years. The rising scarcity for potable water, coupled with the growing population and increasing water demand, are the major concerns which are driving the demand for membrane water and wastewater treatment market across the globe.

– Additionally, to increase the availability of water, wastewater which is generated from the domestic households have been treated and reused in countries where there is severe water scarcity.

– Municipal wastewater refers to the water that drains from toilets, showers, sinks, bathrooms, washing machines, dishwashers, and liquid industrial waste. Municipal wastewater should be treated before releasing it into the environment to avoid damage to the environment and to avoid spreading of harmful diseases.

– Currently, China and the United States represent the two largest water reclamation and reuse markets across the globe. In its 13th five year plan, China announced an investment of USD 48 billion for urban wastewater treatment. With municipal wastewater being the largest source of the urban wastewater generated, the adoption of advanced membrane water treatment technologies is expected to rapidly increase.

– With an ambitious goal of achieving 100% usage of treated wastewater by 2025, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) is expected to become the 3rd largest water reclamation and reuse market across the globe. With an estimated USD 23 billion investment in wastewater treatment and reuse-related capital improvement projects over the next 20 years, the demand for membrane water and wastewater treatment market is expected to rapidly increase.

Europe to Dominate the Market

Europe had the highest share, accounting for more than 35.23% of the global market, in 2018. However, Middle East & Africa is projected to register a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Germany was the largest market for membrane water and wastewater treatment in the region. The increasing water treatment activities, primarily in the northern region of the country, are boosting the demand for membrane water and wastewater treatment. Environmental protection and human health are considered extremely important in Germany. This importance has led to efficient water and wastewater treatment methods, and nearly 100% of the wastewater in Germany is treated to meet the highest standards set by the European Union. Germany has the largest market for industrial wastewater treatment in Europe, with almost 3,000 treatment plants in around 12,000 discharging companies. More than 920 million cubic meters of industrial wastewater is treated annually in the country, before being discharged to the outside environment. Furthermore, there is a significant demand from the United Kingdom, France, and Russia, among other countries. With the growing water treatment activities in various countries, Europe is projected to dominate the membrane water and wastewater treatment market during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Membrane Water and Wastewater Treatment Market 2020-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Low-pressure Membrane Technologies

4.1.2 Other Drivers

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Poor Fouling Resistance of Nano porous Membranes

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Technology

5.1.1 Microfiltration (MF)

5.1.2 Ultrafiltration (UF)

5.1.3 Nanofiltration (NF)

5.1.4 Reverse Osmosis

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Municipal

5.2.2 Pulp and Paper

5.2.3 Chemicals

5.2.4 Food and Beverage

5.2.5 Healthcare

5.2.6 Power

5.2.7 Others

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 United States

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 United Kingdom

5.3.3.3 Italy

5.3.3.4 France

5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 South Africa

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Alfa Laval

6.4.2 Aquatech International

6.4.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.4.4 AXEON Water Technologies

6.4.5 BASF SE (Inge GmbH)

6.4.6 DowDuPont

6.4.7 Evoqua Water Technologies

6.4.8 Hydranautics

6.4.9 Koch Membrane Systems Inc.

6.4.10 Microdyn-nadir GmbH

6.4.11 Pall Water

6.4.12 Suez

6.4.13 Toray Industries Inc.

6.4.14 Toyobo Co. Ltd

6.4.15 Veolia Water Technologies

6.4.16 Vontron Membrane Technology Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Opportunities

7.1.1 Lack of Access to Safely Managed Drinking Water in Some Countries

7.1.2 Surface Grafting of Fouling-resistant Membrane

