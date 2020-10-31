Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals market report contains a primary overview of the Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals industry.
Competitor Landscape: Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Emergence of Smart Water Grid and Related Solutions to Drive the Market Growth
– In cities around the world, drinking water distribution infrastructure is aging rapidly, and encountering failures with increasing frequency. The result has been significant water losses (imbalances between water entering and leaving the system), inefficiencies in system operation, and concerns about the quality of drinking water that is provided to the consumer.
– By considering these limitations in water infrastructure, a smart water grid (SWG) is proposed as a next-generation water management scheme, one that integrates information and communication technology (ICT) into the water network structure, in order to increase the efficiencies of all elements in the water network.
– A smart water grid (SWG) is a two-way real-time network with sensors and devices, which continuously and remotely monitor the water distribution system. Smart water meters can monitor many different parameters, such as pressure, quality, flow rates, temperature, and others.
– Apart from Europe and the Americas, where the concept of smart water grids is rooted, the Middle East and African countries are also showing interest in the solution. The governments in the Middle East have realized the need to modernize their grid networks, in order to line up with international standards, address energy challenges, and improve utility revenue collections.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
The Asia-Pacific region had dominated the global market share in 2018. China was the largest market for desalination systems in 2018, in the Asia-Pacific market. According to the State Oceanic Administration (SOA), the country has around 131 seawater desalination plants, which produce 66.6% of the desalinated water for industrial purposes, and the remainder for residential use. North China has approximately 90% of the country’s coal-based industries. Furthermore, North China has fewer reserves of freshwater, thus increasing the demand for wastewater technologies, which, in turn, is providing opportunities for the membrane water treatment chemicals market. Also, China has a booming textile and mineral processing industries, which are likely to boost the market growth. In India, water purification is expected to show a good increase during the forecast period, owing to various government initiatives. The Council on Energy, Environment, and Water (CEEW), in association with the 2030 Water Resources Group, is planning to improve wastewater management in India, along with increasing private investments, to build wastewater treatment plants. This is likely to drive market growth in the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Membrane Water Treatment Chemicals Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Emergence of Smart Water Grid and Related Solutions
4.1.2 Stringent Regulations to Control Produced and Wastewater Disposal
4.1.3 Increasing Demand from the Municipal and Manufacturing Sector
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Low Adoption in Developing Countries
4.2.2 Other Restraints
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Chemical Type
5.1.1 Pre-treatment
5.1.2 Biological Controllers
5.1.3 Other Chemical Types
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Food and Beverage Processing
5.2.2 Healthcare
5.2.3 Municipal
5.2.4 Chemicals (Including Pulp and Paper)
5.2.5 Power
5.2.6 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Rest of the North America
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 France
5.3.3.3 United Kingdom
5.3.3.4 Italy
5.3.3.5 Rest of the Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa (MEA)
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Accepta Ltd
6.4.2 Avista Technologies Inc.
6.4.3 AXEON Water Technologies
6.4.4 BASF SE
6.4.5 BWA Water Additives
6.4.6 Chemtrade Logistics Inc.
6.4.7 ChemTreat Inc.
6.4.8 Ecolab
6.4.9 Kemira
6.4.10 Kurita Water Industries Ltd
6.4.11 Solenis
6.4.12 SUEZ
6.4.13 Veolia Water Technologies
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increased European Wastewater Network Rehabilitation Activities
7.2 Other Opportunities
