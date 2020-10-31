MEMS Pressure Sensors Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“MEMS Pressure Sensors Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the MEMS Pressure Sensors market report contains a primary overview of the MEMS Pressure Sensors market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global MEMS Pressure Sensors market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the MEMS Pressure Sensors industry.
Competitor Landscape: MEMS Pressure Sensors market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Automotive Application to Hold Major Share
– Sensors and Actuators are components of automotive electronic control systems. Hence, the type of sensors and actuators required are dictated by the desired control system function. With the advent of engine control systems, the need for sensors on both the input and the exhaust sides of the engine came into effect. A manifold absolute pressure (MAP) and a manifold air temperature (MAT) sensor were used to compute the density of air entering the engine.
– In the event of a severe side impact, MEMS pressure sensors help gain precious reaction time by measuring the steep and quick increase of pressure within the cavities of passenger car doors.
– Even before the accelerometers attached to the airbag control unit receive a signal indicating a heavy impact, the pressure sensors are capable of indicating that the door cavities have been compressed by accident.
– This early detection gives the airbag control unit additional time to run sophisticated algorithms to determine the airbag-deployment strategy that will deliver optimal passenger protection.
North America to Hold Major Share
– Stringent government regulations regarding safety and significantly growing automotive and aerospace industries are driving the market for MEMS pressure sensors in North America.
– The emergence of information technology, coupled with the increased usage of IoT across a wide range of manufacturing, industrial, and automotive applications, have added a new dimension to the way of conducting business operations in the region.
– The region houses 8 out of 10 largest medical device companies, including Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Baxter, Becton Dickinson, Cardinal Health, Abbott Labs, and Stryker. With production expected to increase over the forecast period considering the demand, both domestic and across regions (China, Canada, and Mexico accounted for 26.1% of all US medical device exports in 2017), the scope for MEMS pressure sensors is significant.
Detailed TOC of MEMS Pressure Sensors Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
2.1 Research Phases
2.2 Analysis Methodology
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.4 Technology Snapshot
4.5 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.6 Market Drivers
4.6.1 Emergence of Automation & Industry 4.0
4.6.2 Increasing Demand for Sensor-rich Applications
4.7 Market Restraints
4.7.1 Complexity Regarding Multiple Interface
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Medical
5.1.2 Automotive
5.1.3 Industrial
5.1.4 Aerospace and Defense
5.1.5 Consumer Electronics
5.2 By Type
5.2.1 INTRODUCTION
5.2.2 Silicon Piezoresistive
5.2.3 Silicon Capacitive
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Bosch Sensortec GmbH
6.1.2 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd
6.1.3 Amphenol Corporation
6.1.4 Sensata Technologies
6.1.5 Silicon Microstructures, Inc.
6.1.6 STMicroelectronics N.V.
6.1.7 Omron Corporation
6.1.8 Alps Alpine Company Ltd.
6.1.9 Infineon Technologies AG
6.1.10 TE Connectivity Ltd.
6.1.11 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Freescale)
6.1.12 InvenSense Inc. (TDK Corporation)
6.1.13 RoHM Co. Ltd.
6.1.14 GE Druck Holdings Ltd.
6.1.15 Honeywell International Inc.
6.1.16 FirstSensor AG
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
