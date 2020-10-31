MEMS Pressure Sensors Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“MEMS Pressure Sensors Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the MEMS Pressure Sensors market report contains a primary overview of the MEMS Pressure Sensors market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global MEMS Pressure Sensors market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the MEMS Pressure Sensors industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244962

Competitor Landscape: MEMS Pressure Sensors market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Bosch Sensortec GmbH

Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

Amphenol Corporation

Sensata Technologies

Silicon Microstructures, Inc.

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Omron Corporation

Alps Alpine Company Ltd.

Infineon Technologies AG

TE Connectivity Ltd.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Freescale)

InvenSense Inc. (TDK Corporation)

RoHM Co. Ltd.

GE Druck Holdings Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

FirstSensor AG Market Overview:

The global MEMS pressure sensors market was valued at USD 2231.9 million in 2018 and is expected to register a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period (2019-2024). The automotive industry, which is presently undergoing a technology transition with a major focus on increasing safety, comfort, and entertainment also provides ample opportunities for MEMS pressure sensors. Emerging sensor-rich applications such as autonomous vehicles, drones, and AR/VR equipment are further accelerating the need for MEMS pressure sensors.

– The miniature size of MEMS pressure sensors is of great importance for utilizing it in the design scheme in the automotive industry, making it an essential factor for its massive adoption.

– Industry 4.0 revolution, where machines are becoming more intelligent and intuitive, is increasing the need for industrial applications of MEMS sensors.