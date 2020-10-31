Metal Cans Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Metal Cans Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Metal Cans market report contains a primary overview of the Metal Cans market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Metal Cans market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Metal Cans industry.

Market Overview:

The global metal cans market was valued at USD 47.88 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 58.25 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 3.39% over the forecast period of (2019-2024). The product is gaining prominence due to its distinct features such as resistance to transportation, hermetically sealed cover, and irregular handling, and easy recyclability.

– The high recyclability of metal cans is one of the significant drivers of the market. Making products from recycled metals uses less energy, reduces carbon emissions, and uses less water compared with using raw materials.

– Rise in consumer awareness with concerning application of non-carcinogenic materials in packaging and increased demand for lightweight packing, is generating high growth prospects for the metal cans market.