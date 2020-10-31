Metal Packaging Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Metal Packaging Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Metal Packaging market report contains a primary overview of the Metal Packaging market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Metal Packaging market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Metal Packaging industry.

Alcoa Incorporated

Amcor Limited

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings Inc.

Can

Pack S. A.

Silgan Holdings Incorporated

Tubex GmbH

Greif Incorporated

Mauser Packaging Solutions

Ardagh Group Market Overview:

The metal packaging market is expected to record a CAGR over 4% over the forecast period (2019-2024). According to the Population Reference Bureau, in 2018, the degree of urbanization across the world was at around 55%. The shrinking size of the family, along with changing patterns in lifestyle, including the declining amount of time spent on preparation of meals and consumption at home, is leading to a shift toward more processed, frozen, and pre-prepared foods, in which canned foods is the most common form of packaging. The metal packaging holds the largest market share of these foods. However, the metal packaging market is expected to witness fierce competition from substitute flexible plastic packaging products.

– Aerosol cans have been a significant driver for the market, witnessing increased adoption in the automotive, cosmetics, industrial and household care sector. Europe is one of the largest producers of aerosol globally due to the favourable business environment encouraging firms to establish manufacturing facilities in the region. Further, new production technologies coupled with an increasing number of product launches have buoyed the market growth.

– Augmenting this trend, recently, Nivea launched a new product range in the deodorant segment, boasting a taller and sleek shaped aluminum aerosol that was designed by Beiersdorf and manufactured by Ardagh Group. Ardagh’s metal division investigated various cutting-edge technologies for aerosol can production. As a result, the company set new standards for high-quality metal packaging for the personal care sector.