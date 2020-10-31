Metal Packaging Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Metal Packaging Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Metal Packaging market report contains a primary overview of the Metal Packaging market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Metal Packaging market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Metal Packaging industry.
Competitor Landscape: Metal Packaging market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Beverage is Expected to Hold a Significant Share
– The beverage sector is dominated by the use of aluminum and steel cans. However, with the on-going trend of convenient packaging, the demand for flexible stand-up pouches is on the rise. This growth is also attributed to the use of metal caps and closures for various beverage products.
– Aluminum packaging for beer, carbonated soft drinks, and energy drinks has increasingly dominated over other product segments, such as sparkling wines, iced teas, and coffee-based refreshments. The recycling rate for used aluminum beverage cans in Europe was 71.3% in 2017; the European Union aims to reach a recycling target of 80% by 2020. With the capability of saving up to 95% energy of primary production by recycling, aluminum beverage cans are contributing incessantly to sustainability.
– Beverage can manufacturers have lightened the package by reducing the gauge required to fabricate the cans. Metal cans can support the carbonation pressure that is required to package soda and resist pressures up to 90 pounds per square inch. As a matter of fact, four six-packs are capable of supporting a 2-ton vehicle, making them a more favored choice of packaging for the beverage industry.
North America is Expected to Hold the Largest Share
– North America is expected to hold a major market share in the metal packaging market, mainly due to the presence of strong food & beverage industries. According to the Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, the United States food industry is forecast to grow at a steady rate of 2.9% through 2022.
– Moreover, the United States is also one of the largest manufacturers of aluminium cans, which consumes an average of 380 types of beverages in aluminium cans every year that are majorly used for beverage packaging.
– Around 95% of all beer and soft drink cans in the United States are made of aluminum. American can makers produce around 100 billion aluminum beverage cans a year, which is equivalent to one can per American per day.
– The growing urban population coupled with the increasing number of households, have been instrumental in bolstering the growth of canned food products, which is expected to influence the growth of the metal packaging market. According to UN DESA, it is estimated that 89.2% of the total population in the United States will live in urban areas.
