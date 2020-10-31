Metamaterials Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Metamaterials Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Metamaterials market report contains a primary overview of the Metamaterials market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Metamaterials market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Metamaterials industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244957
Competitor Landscape: Metamaterials market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244957
Key Market Trends:
Increase in Usage of Antennas for Communication
– Recently, there has been an increased interest in microwave applications across the telecommunication sector. Metamaterials can be engineered to produce exotic electromagnetic signals. These materials exhibits various refractive properties, such as negative refractive index (NRI) and left-handed material (LHM). For this reason, such materials are indispensable in the manufacture of microwave components, and in the design and manufacture of high-functioning antennas.
– A negatively permeable metamaterial shell is utilized to enclose loop antennas in magnetic induction (MI) communication systems. It has been theoretically proved that a communication range of around 20m can be achieved with acceptable data rates, by using metamaterial-enhanced MI communication systems and pocket-sized loop antenna. Thus, the usage of these materials in remote environments can have significant impact on connectivity.
– The usage of metamaterial antennas have been increasing over the past few years. A company named Kymeta Corporation stated that its sales of Ku-band metamaterial antenna increased in 2018, as compared to the previous years. The demand for such antennas is due to their use in vessels, radar, and special smart phones.
– Using metamaterials in antennas enables an individual to focus six times beyond diffraction limit at 0.38 μm. These metamaterials are used in cell phones to provide antennas, which are five times smaller and have a bandwidth range of 700 MHz – 2.7 GHz.
– Currently, scientists are engaging in the research of wide angle impedance matching (WAIM) technology. It has been proven that metamaterials can be used to achieve superior wide angle impedance for phased array antennas.
– The aforementioned factors are expected to increase the demand for metamaterials, during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to be the Fastest Growing Market
Although North America dominates the global market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing market and is expected to overtake North America by 2024. This growth is majorly due to the increasing investments in the Asian countries’ respective defense sectors. In countries, like China, India, South Korea, Pakistan, etc., governments have been increasing the national defense budget regularly. In the 2018 budget, China announced an 8.1% increase in its defense budget, amounting to USD 175 billion, the second largest defense budget in the world, after the United States.
Reason to buy Metamaterials Market Report:
- Metamaterials market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Metamaterials market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Metamaterials market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Metamaterials and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Metamaterials market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244957
Detailed TOC of Metamaterials Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Aerospace and Defense Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Usage of Antennas for Communication
4.1.3 Growing Demand for Wireless Mobile Communication
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Cost of Synthesization of Metamaterials
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Patent Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Electromagnetic
5.1.2 Terahertz
5.1.3 Tunable
5.1.4 Photonic
5.1.5 FSS
5.1.6 Other Types (Chiral, Nonlinear, etc.)
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Antenna and Radar
5.2.2 Sensors
5.2.3 Cloaking Devices
5.2.4 Superlens
5.2.5 Light and Sound Filtering
5.2.6 Other Applications (Solar, Absorbers, etc.)
5.3 End-user Industry
5.3.1 Healthcare
5.3.2 Telecommunication
5.3.3 Aerospace and Defense
5.3.4 Electronics
5.3.5 Other End-use Industries (Including Optics)
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.2.4 Rest of North America
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Spain
5.4.3.6 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Echodyne Corp.
6.4.2 Evolv Technologies Inc.
6.4.3 Fractal Antenna Systems Inc.
6.4.4 JEM Engineering LLC
6.4.5 Kymeta Corporation
6.4.6 Metamaterials Technologies Inc.
6.4.7 MetaShield LLC
6.4.8 Multiwave Technologies AG
6.4.9 Nanohmics Inc.
6.4.10 NKT Photonics AS
6.4.11 Plasmonics Inc.
6.4.12 TeraView Ltd
6.4.13 SpeCom Oy
6.4.14 Protemics GmbH
6.4.15 Sensormetrix
6.4.16 Phoebus Optoelectronics LLC
6.4.17 Antrum Ltd
6.4.18 Metawave Corporation
6.4.19 The AEgis Technologies Group
6.4.20 Triton Systems Inc.
6.4.21 EM Infinity
6.4.22 Metamagnetics Inc.
6.4.23 NanoSonic Inc.
6.4.24 Acoustic Metamaterials Group
6.4.25 Nanoscribe GmbH
6.4.26 Sonobex Limited
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Opportunities in Research and Healthcare
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Online Survey Software Market Size and Growth Analysis 2020 Details for Business Development, Driving Factors, Top Players, Latest Opportunities till 2026
Taste Modulators Market Share 2020 by Top Key Players Profiles with COVID-19 Analysis, Regional Opportunities, Organization Size, Recent Demand Trends, Business Strategies Forecast to 2026
Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Vehicles Market Size 2020: Global Business Prospects by Top Companies, Growth Revenue, Development Status, COVID-19 Impact on Industry Share, and Future Demand Forecast to 2026
Classroom Management Systems Market 2020 – Global Industry SWOT Analysis, Future Growth Predictions, Demand and Development Status, Business Size with Key Players Forecast to 2024
Hot Dip Galvanized Pipe Market Size Analysis 2020 with Business Boosting Technologies, Forthcoming Growth Rate, Top Regions, Key Players and Investments Opportunities Forecast to 2025
Steam Valve Market Top Key Players Data 2020 – Global Industry Segmentation by Types, Applications and Regions Forecast till 2024 with COVID-19 Analysis
Boat Multi-purpose GPS Instruments Market Size, Share | Growth Analysis by Revenue, Future Demand Status, Price Analysis by Types and Applications till 2020-2026
Liquid Coffee Creamer Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026
Magneto-Rheological Damper Market 2020 Leading Manufacturers Analysis with Industry Size & Share, Business Overview, Price, Revenue and Gross Profit Forecast by 2024 | Says Industry Research.co
Rubidium Clock Oscillator Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
Transportation Management Systems (TMS) Market – Global Leading Players 2020 | Future Growth, Business Prospects, Industry Updates, Upcoming Developments and Future Investments by Forecast to 2026
Automotive Wire & Cable Market Size Analysis by SWOT Analysis, Competitive Landscape 2020 Top Key Players, Global Share, Revenue and Growth Analysis till 2026 | Industry Research.co