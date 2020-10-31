Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market report contains a primary overview of the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives industry.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244953
Competitor Landscape: Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Inquire or Share Your Questions If Any Before the Purchasing This Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244953
Key Market Trends:
Increasing Demand from Building and Construction Sector
– The building and construction industry is currently a thriving industry in several emerging economies of Asia-Pacific and South America. The global construction market is anticipated to grow by USD 8 trillion by 2025, which is expected to increase the demand for adhesives and thus drive the usage of MMA in this sector.
– The factors driving the building and construction industry are the ever-increasing populations, rapid urbanization, and the rise in the purchasing power of individuals.
– In the building and construction sector, MMA adhesives are used in a wide range of applications that includes windows, uPVC doors, canopies, panels, architectural components, etc. Owing to their various unique properties these adhesives are suitable for various applications in the residential housing market, where it provides long-lasting and durable solutions, outperforming traditional materials for several years.
– PMMA extruded sheets find application in the manufacturing of domes that are used in building and construction industry. These sheets offer various advantages such as UV resistance, high transparency, and surface hardness. The product also facilitates light transmission and provides good heat insulation, hence, a well-suited choice for building greenhouses.
– All such factors are expected to drive the demand for MMA adhesives during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
– Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market share in 2018. Asia-Pacific is also projected to register highest growth during the forecast period, driven by robust growth of industries, such as transportation, and building and construction through different countries, such as, China India, Malaysia Thailand, and Indonesia.
– China is the world’s largest automotive producer. However, in 2018, the country witnessed about 4.16% decline in the production of vehicles. Automotive sales also declined by about 6% to 22.7 million units in 2018. This trend is likely to remain similar in China during 2019, due to the declining demand for diesel and petrol cars in the country. However, rising sales of electric cars are likely to help the automotive market to avoid another slump.
– Countries like India, Malaysia and Indonesia have been witnessing robust growth in the automotive production. These countries have also been witnessing investments into the industry to setup new plants and/or to increase production capacity.
– Construction industry is growing at a rapid rate in countries, like India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand, Singapore, and others, owing to increasing residential construction with growing population & migration for jobs, the region is expected to exploit market opportunities.
Reason to buy Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Report:
- Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics.
- Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market report provides a forward-looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
- Ability to analyze the development of future products, pricing strategies, and launch plans of the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market.
- Further insight into the prevalence of the subdivided types of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives and identification of segments with high potential.
- Delivery of more accurate information related to various countries.
- Evaluate the key vendors in the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market in terms of product satisfaction and business strategy.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for a Single-User License) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244953
Detailed TOC of Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Lightweight and Streamlined Solutions
4.1.2 Better Compatibility with Metals and Other Special Substrates
4.1.3 Increasing Demand from Marine Sector in Asia-Pacific Region
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Costs Associated with MMA Adhesives
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Substrate
5.1.1 Metal
5.1.2 Plastics
5.1.3 Composites
5.1.4 Other Substrate
5.2 End-User
5.2.1 Building and Construction
5.2.2 Aerospace
5.2.3 Power Generation (Wind Energy)
5.2.4 Transportation
5.2.5 Other Applications
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.1.1 China
5.3.1.2 India
5.3.1.3 Japan
5.3.1.4 South Korea
5.3.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2 North America
5.3.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.3 Mexico
5.3.3 Europe
5.3.3.1 Germany
5.3.3.2 United Kingdom
5.3.3.3 Italy
5.3.3.4 France
5.3.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.4 South America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Argentina
5.3.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.2 South Africa
5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
6.4.2 Scigrip
6.4.3 AEC Polymers (Arkema)
6.4.4 3M Company
6.4.5 Cyberbond LLC
6.4.6 Huntsman Corporation
6.4.7 Matrix Composite Materials Company Ltd
6.4.8 H. B. Fuller
6.4.9 Ulbrich Group
6.4.10 Sika AG
6.4.11 Permabond LLC
6.4.12 Parson Adhesives Inc.
6.4.13 ITW Polymers Adhesives
6.4.14 Scott Bader Company Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growth in the Usage in Transportation, Aerospace and Construction Applications
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Anti-counterfeit Package Market Size 2020 – Market Share Analysis by Growth Trends, Manufacturers, Consumption Capacity by Volume, Supply, Demand Status till 2026
Confectionery Processing Equipment Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Particle Analyzer Market Size with Growth Status 2020 | Share and Gross Margin Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Top Companies, Revenue, Business Development Plans Forecast to 2026
Space Debris Monitoring and Removal Market 2020 – Global Industry SWOT Analysis, Future Growth Predictions, Demand and Development Status, Business Size with Key Players Forecast to 2024
Airlaid Nonwovens Market Size 2020: by Global Business Growth Plans, Latest Trends and Forthcoming Development Status with COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Forecast to 2025
Playground Artificial Grass Turf Market Research by Global Business Opportunities, Industry Growth Rate, Demand Status, Regional Analysis with Size, Forecast to 2020-2024
Boat Helm Seats Market 2020 Share, Segment and Growth Technologies by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026
Cosmetic Bottles Packaging Market Share and Size Analysis 2020 by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026
Commercial Blenders Market Global Growth Rate Forecast by Regions 2020 | Future Trends with Key Manufacturers, Development Status till 2024 – Industry Research.co
Fundus Camera Market – Global Share and Demand Status, Business Growth Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Future Trends, Industry Size Forecast to 2026 Available at Industry Research.co
Female Sex Toys Market Size Analysis: Growth Factors, Share by Regional Production, Revenue and Regional Trends with Key Players to 2026
Monoclonal Antibody Diagnostic Reagents Market Size, Business Share | Growth Rate 2020 Demand Status, Revenue by Global Regions Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co