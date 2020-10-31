Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market report contains a primary overview of the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives industry.

Market Overview:

The Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Adhesives market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. Major factors driving the market studied are increasing demand for lightweight and streamlined solutions and better compatibility with metals and other special substrates. However, the high cost associated with MMA adhesives is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.

– Among end-users, transportation segment dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to the increasing automotive production, and increasing transportation infrastructure due to the increased need for mobility with the growing population.

– Growth in the usage of MMA adhesives for transportation, aerospace, and construction applications is likely to act as an opportunity for the market in the future.