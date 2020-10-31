Metrology Software Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Metrology Software Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Metrology Software market report contains a primary overview of the Metrology Software market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Nikon Metrology NV

3D Systems, Inc.

Ametek Creaform Inc.

Faro Technologies

ZEISS International

Hexagon AB

Shining 3D Tech Co., Ltd.

Mitutoyo Corporation

Renishaw plc.

Perceptron, Inc.

Innovmetric, Inc.

Fluke Corporation

Metrologic Group Market Overview:

The metrology software market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.93% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Metrology solutions are witnessing an evident change from being a tool that only collects data to the one that is capable of data analysis and processing also.

– The increasing interest of enterprises in smart factories put greater importance in processing speed and data accuracy, also, emerging applications in additive manufacturing and reverse engineering are expected to be more prominent which will drive the market. Moreover, there’s an ongoing shift toward inline metrology or process-integrated measuring instruments.

– The key advantage of metrology software is that the measurements are conducted in the production process itself rather than in measuring rooms, boosting the demand for metrology in modern plants and production lines.

– IIoT technological advancements are quickly making Industry 4.0 a certainty, and the resulting paradigm shift is anticipated to have a great impact on almost every phase of the manufacturing sector, from machine tools to metrology.