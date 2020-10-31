Mice Model Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Mice Model Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Mice Model market report contains a primary overview of the Mice Model market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Mice Model market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Mice Model industry.
Competitor Landscape: Mice Model market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Knockout Mice Model is Expected to Grow with Highest CAGR over the Forecast Period
On the basis of type, the mice model market is segmented into inbred mice, genetically engineered mice (knockout mice), conditioned/surgically modified mice, hybrid/congenic mice, outbred mice, and spontaneous mutant mice. The knockout mice model segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the knockout mice model can be attributed to the popularity of CRISPR technology for creating gene knockouts, high investments in the development of new and innovative knockout models that also increases the application areas for these models.
North America had the Largest Regional Share in the Market in 2018
In 2018, the North American region led the global mice model market. The concentration of key players in the mice model market is the highest in the North American region. Additionally, the rising number of investments by the government for the development of innovations in mice models is spurring the market growth.
Detailed TOC of Mice Model Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Innovation in Mice Models
4.2.2 Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine
4.2.3 Growing Pipeline of Pharmaceutical and Biophamraceutical Companies
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Increasing Use of Rat Models
4.3.2 Regulations for the Ethical Use of Animals
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Inbred Mice
5.1.2 Outbred Mice
5.1.3 Genetically Engineered Mice
5.1.4 Hybrid/Congenic Mice
5.1.5 Surgically Modified Mice
5.1.6 Spontaneous Mutant Mice
5.2 Service
5.2.1 Breeding
5.2.2 Cryposreservation
5.2.3 Quarantine
5.2.4 Rederivation
5.2.5 Model in-Licensing
5.2.6 Genetic Testing
5.2.7 Other Services
5.3 Technology
5.3.1 CRISPR/CAS9
5.3.2 Microinjection
5.3.3 Embryonic Stem Cell Injection
5.3.4 Nuclear Transfer
5.3.5 Other Technologies
5.4 Application
5.4.1 Oncology
5.4.2 Immunology and Inflammation
5.4.3 Daibetes
5.4.4 Cardiovascular Studies
5.4.5 Neurology
5.4.6 Other Applications
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South America
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
6.1.2 ENVIGO
6.1.3 Genoway
6.1.4 Horizon Discovery Group PLC (Sage Labs Inc.)
6.1.5 Ingenious Targeting Laboratory
6.1.6 Janvier Labs
6.1.7 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
6.1.8 Taconic Biosciences Inc.
6.1.9 The Jackson Laboratory
6.1.10 Trans Genic Inc.
6.1.11 The Jackson Laboratory
6.1.12 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
6.1.13 ENVGO
6.1.14 Taconic Biosciences Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
