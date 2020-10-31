Mice Model Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Mice Model Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Mice Model market report contains a primary overview of the Mice Model market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Mice Model market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Mice Model industry.

Competitor Landscape: Mice Model market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

ENVIGO

Genoway

Horizon Discovery Group PLC (Sage Labs Inc.)

Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

Janvier Labs

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Taconic Biosciences Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Trans Genic Inc.

Taconic Biosciences Inc. Market Overview:

The global mice model market was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1%. Factors that are driving the market growth include innovations in mice models, continuous support in the form of investments and grants, and rising demand for humanized mice models.