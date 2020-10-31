Microgrid Control Systems Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Microgrid Control Systems Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Microgrid Control Systems market report contains a primary overview of the Microgrid Control Systems market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Microgrid Control Systems market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Microgrid Control Systems industry.

ABB Group

Siemens AG

Hitachi, Ltd

Eaton Corporation PLC

Princeton Power Systems

General Electric Corporation

Pareto Energy, Ltd

Honeywell International, Inc.

Northern Power Systems Corporation

Market Overview:

The microgrid control systems market was valued at USD 23.5 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a market value of USD 41.7 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 12.25% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Continuous improvements in control and energy management are expected to positively impact the market growth. Price depreciation in both distributed renewable power and battery technologies, along with the technological advancements in energy management systems, has created more efficient renewable grid networks, along with advanced smart grid technologies.

– With microgrids now being deployed in many areas and integrated with new technologies, such as fuel cell, there is a need for efficient and reliable control systems that can handle the complexity of these new systems.

– Thus, the need for effective and centralized microgrid controllers is increasing. Due to their long-distance lines, traditional grids are deemed to be highly inefficient.

– Also, microgrids are highly efficient. With the increasing fuel and energy costs, the need for efficient systems is growing, which, in turn, is favoring the rate of adoption of microgrid systems.