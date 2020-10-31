Micro-irrigation Systems Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Micro-irrigation Systems Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Micro-irrigation Systems market report contains a primary overview of the Micro-irrigation Systems market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Micro-irrigation Systems market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Micro-irrigation Systems industry.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Agricultural Water Scarcity Pushing Farmers towards Adoption of Micro Irrigation
The micro-irrigation systems market is primarily driven by factors, such as the need for increasing crop productivity while addressing the issues of water scarcity. Thus, governments are focusing on formulating initiatives, to increase the usage of micro-irrigation systems, while limiting water shortage. With water increasingly becoming a scarce commodity, farmers have been seeking novel ideas to grow more crops with the same quantity of water. Micro-irrigation systems, including sprinklers, and drippers, are witnessing high demand. This is expected to augment the growth of the market studied.
The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) established design of micro-irrigation system (DOMIS), a web-based application system that helps in designing customized micro-irrigation systems for efficient water utilization, under several agro-climatic conditions. Furthermore, the institute is planning to develop devices that utilize low amounts of water, in order to help farms.
The global population has been increasing significantly over the past few years, along with the demand for food.
Sprinkler and drip irrigation systems provide limited quantities of water to farms, with minimal wastage, as compared to conventional gravity flow irrigation.
Asia Pacific dominating the global market
China is one of the leading manufacturers of micro-irrigation system components. China exports micro-irrigation system components to many nations and its exports are further expected to grow in the future. The exports of equipment grew to 21.7% from the year 2004-2015. The Asian Development Bank is encouraging small farmers in China to use micro-irrigation.
India is largely dependent on rainfed agriculture and the use of micro irrigation system will help the Indian agriculture sector in reducing the dependence on rain and also can help in increasing productivity. The most popular technologies being used in India are drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation. Drip irrigation has the highest market share in India. Adoption rates of micro-irrigation
Apart from China and India, countries such as Vietnam, Korea, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, continue to have a large market share.
Detailed TOC of Micro-irrigation Systems Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Supplier
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Mechanism
5.1.1 Drip Irrigation System
5.1.2 Sprinkler Irrigation System
5.1.3 Other Irrigation System
5.2 By Drip Components
5.2.1 Drippers
5.2.2 Tubing
5.2.3 Valves and Filters
5.2.4 Pressure Regulators
5.2.5 Other Drip Components
5.3 By Sprinkler Components
5.3.1 Tubing
5.3.2 Nozzles
5.3.3 Pressure Regulators
5.3.4 Other Sprinkler Components
5.4 By Application
5.4.1 Field Crops
5.4.2 Plantation Crops
5.4.3 Orchards and Vineyards
5.4.4 Turf And Ornamentals
5.5 By End-Users
5.5.1 Open Field
5.5.2 Greenhouse
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 North America
5.6.1.1 United States
5.6.1.2 Canada
5.6.1.3 Mexico
5.6.1.4 Rest of North America
5.6.2 Europe
5.6.2.1 Germany
5.6.2.2 United Kingdom
5.6.2.3 France
5.6.2.4 Spain
5.6.2.5 Italy
5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.6.3 Asia-Pacific
5.6.3.1 China
5.6.3.2 Japan
5.6.3.3 India
5.6.3.4 Australia
5.6.3.5 South Korea
5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.6.4 South America
5.6.4.1 Brazil
5.6.4.2 Argentina
5.6.4.3 Rest of South America
5.6.5 Africa
5.6.5.1 Egypt
5.6.5.2 South Africa
5.6.5.3 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Deere & Company
6.3.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited
6.3.3 Lindsay Corporation
6.3.4 EPC Industrie
6.3.5 Nelson Irrigation Corporation
6.3.6 Netafim Ltd
6.3.7 Rain Bird Corporation
6.3.8 The Toro Company
6.3.9 Rivulis Irrigation Limited
6.3.10 Harvel Agua
6.3.11 Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd
6.3.12 Elgo Irrigation Ltd
6.3.13 Antelco Pty Ltd
6.3.14 Kothari Agritech Private Limited
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 APPENDIX
