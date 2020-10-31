Micro-irrigation Systems Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Micro-irrigation Systems Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Micro-irrigation Systems market report contains a primary overview of the Micro-irrigation Systems market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

Deere & Company

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

Lindsay Corporation

EPC Industrie

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Netafim Ltd

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Rivulis Irrigation Limited

Harvel Agua

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd

Elgo Irrigation Ltd

Antelco Pty Ltd

Kothari Agritech Private Limited

The global micro-irrigation systems market was valued at USD 4,443.9 million in 2017, and it is projected to reach USD 10134.6 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period.