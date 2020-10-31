Microspheres Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Microspheres Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Microspheres market report contains a primary overview of the Microspheres market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Microspheres market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Microspheres industry.
Competitor Landscape: Microspheres market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Growing Usage in Medical Application
– Microspheres, owing to properties, such as chemical resistance, heat resistance, enhanced processing, thermal stability, size, and the ability to deliver active materials, are widely used in the medical industry.
– They are used as tracers and particles in medical devices made from glass, polymers, and ceramics.
– Additionally, they are used in testing and developing medical devices, as they are available in a wide range of colors, accompanied by controlled opacity, particle size distribution, fluorescence, electrostatic charge, and specific gravity period.
– Moreover, the usage of microspheres (majorly polymer microspheres) as a drug delivery system is gaining huge momentum, due to its ability to encapsulate variety of drugs, as well as biocompatibility and high bioavailability.
– With continuous development in the medical sector, the microsphere market (henceforth, referred to as the market studied) is expected to see tremendous growth over the forecast period.
China to Dominate the Demand in Asia-Pacific
– China has the highest demand for microspheres in the Asia-Pacific region and is expected to increase during the forecast period.
– The aircraft parts and assembly manufacturing sector in the country is growing at a rapid pace, with the presence of over 200 small aircraft parts manufacturers. Major manufacturers are concentrated in Nanchang, Shanghai, Chengdu, Xi’an, Harbin, Shijiazhuang, and Shenyang.
– The aviation base in Zhoushan is also being developed, in order to create a robust aircraft manufacturing, repair, and maintenance base to cater to a capacity of nearly 600 aircrafts every year, by 2025.
– Despite volatile growth in the real estate sector, significant development of rail and road infrastructure by the Chinese government (in order to withstand the demand from growing industrial and services sectors) has resulted in the robust growth of the Chinese construction industry, in recent years.
– The Chinese government has rolled out massive construction plans, including making provision for the movement of 250 million people to its new megacities over the next 10 years, despite efforts to rebalance its economy to a more service-oriented form.
– Overall, the demand for microspheres is expected to increase in the country during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Microspheres Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Advancements in Medical Science and Technology
4.1.2 Growing Usage in Medical Industry
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Fluctuating Prices of Raw Materials
4.2.2 Huge Investments in R&D
4.2.3 High Production Costs
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Patent Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Hollow
5.1.2 Solid
5.2 Raw Material
5.2.1 Glass
5.2.2 Polymer
5.2.3 Ceramic
5.2.4 Fly ash
5.2.5 Metallic
5.2.6 Other Raw Materials
5.3 Application
5.3.1 Automotive
5.3.2 Aerospace
5.3.3 Cosmetics
5.3.4 Oil and Gas
5.3.5 Paints and Coatings
5.3.6 Medical Technology
5.3.7 Composites
5.3.8 Other Applications
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 Asia-Pacific
5.4.1.1 China
5.4.1.2 India
5.4.1.3 Japan
5.4.1.4 South Korea
5.4.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.4.2 North America
5.4.2.1 United States
5.4.2.2 Canada
5.4.2.3 Mexico
5.4.3 Europe
5.4.3.1 Germany
5.4.3.2 United Kingdom
5.4.3.3 Italy
5.4.3.4 France
5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.4.4 South America
5.4.4.1 Brazil
5.4.4.2 Argentina
5.4.4.3 Rest of South America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.4.5.2 South Africa
5.4.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 3M
6.4.2 Nouryon
6.4.3 Asia Pacific Microspheres
6.4.4 Bangs Laboratories Inc.
6.4.5 Chase Corp
6.4.6 Cospheric LLC
6.4.7 Luminex Corporation
6.4.8 Matsumoto Yushi Seiyaku Co., Ltd
6.4.9 Merit Medical Systems Inc.
6.4.10 Mo-Sci Corporation
6.4.11 Momentive
6.4.12 SIR-Spheres
6.4.13 Trelleborg
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Growing Demand in Cancer Treatment Drugs
7.2 Expansion of End-user Industries into New and Emerging Markets
