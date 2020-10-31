Military Aircraft Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Military Aircraft Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Military Aircraft market report contains a primary overview of the Military Aircraft market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Military Aircraft market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Military Aircraft industry.
Market Overview:
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
The Fixed-wing Segment is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The fixed-wing segment is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The increasing fixed-wing aircraft orders followed by the deliveries during the forecast period is expected to be the major driving factor for the growth of this segment during the forecast period. The development of more advanced and stealthier fixed-wing aircraft may attract a lot of countries to procure the aircraft to increase their aerial capabilities. For instance, Lockheed Martin’s F-35 Lightning II is one of the latest stealth multirole fighter developed by Lockheed Martin that has entered service in 2016. 91 F-35s were delivered in 2018, an increase of 38% compared to the deliveries made in 2017. The deliveries are scheduled to increase by another 40% in 2019. Currently, buyers of the aircraft are planning to procure close to a total of 3000 F-35 and field them till 2037-2047. Such rigorous procurements of fixed-wing aircraft are propelling the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
The Asia-Pacific Region is Expected to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth in military spending of the Asia-Pacific countries is the major driving factor for its growth. Japan previously planned to acquire 42 F-35A models. However, in December 2018, Japan announced its plans to procure approximately 150 F-35 stealth fighter jets from the United States, as part of Japan’s new defense plan. Additionally, the countries are collaborating to develop advanced aircraft to jointly enhance their air combat capabilities. For instance, Korean Aerospace Industries and Indonesian Aerospace together are currently developing KAI KF-X (IA IF-X) fighter aircraft project to replace the Republic of Korea Air Force’s aging F-4 and F-5 fighters. The development of new aircraft is expected to help the growth of the market in this region during the forecast period.
Detailed TOC of Military Aircraft Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Aircraft Type
5.1.1 Fixed-wing
5.1.1.1 Combat
5.1.1.1.1 Fighter Aircraft
5.1.1.1.2 Bomber Aircraft
5.1.1.2 Non-combat
5.1.1.2.1 Reconnaissance and Surveillance Aircraft
5.1.1.2.2 Trainer Aircraft
5.1.1.2.3 Transport Aircraft
5.1.1.2.4 Other Aircraft
5.1.2 Rotorcraft
5.1.2.1 Combat
5.1.2.2 Non-combat
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 United Kingdom
5.2.2.2 Germany
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Russia
5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 India
5.2.3.3 Japan
5.2.3.4 South Korea
5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Mexico
5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.3 Israel
5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.2 The Boeing Company
6.4.3 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.4 Saab AB
6.4.5 BAE Systems PLC
6.4.6 Rostec
6.4.7 AVIC
6.4.8 Korea Aerospace Industries
6.4.9 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd
6.4.10 Leonardo SpA
6.4.11 Textron Inc.
6.4.12 Airbus SE*
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
