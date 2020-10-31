Military Radar Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Military Radar Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Military Radar market report contains a primary overview of the Military Radar market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Military Radar market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Military Radar industry.

Thales Group

Raytheon Company

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab AB

Selex ES

Airbus SE

FLIR Systems

Kelvin Hughes (Hensoldt)

QinetiQ Market Overview:

The military radar market is projected to grow at a steady pace, with a CAGR of over 3%, during the forecast period.

– Advancements in range, detection, identification, and integration with other sensors, and adaptability to new missions, platforms, and environments are driving the demand for new military radars across the world.

– Growth in defense spending is supporting the market’s growth.