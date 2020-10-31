Military Satellite Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

“Military Satellite Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Military Satellite market report contains a primary overview of the Military Satellite market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Military Satellite market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Military Satellite industry.
Competitor Landscape: Military Satellite market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Communication Segment is Projected to Have the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
Communication segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the development of advanced communication systems on the battlefield. The development of tactical communication systems, tactical data links, modern network-centric battle force capabilities, and advanced SATCOMs are some of the significant applications of military communication satellites. Improved use of SATCOM will simplify the integration of C4ISR, enable better use of UAVs and more advanced administrative, support, and personal welfare services. The SATCOMs are also expected to extend to new terrestrial communications networks that will improve the operational agility and border protection.
Asia Pacific Region is Projected to Have the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period, owing to growth in military satellite development in this region by countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea among others. Japan has launched its first military satellite in Jan 2017 and by the end of the Jun 2018, the country has launched 8 intelligence-gathering satellites into the orbit. South Korea is also currently developing a constellation of five high-power military surveillance satellites under the project called “Project 425”. Republic of Korea’s (ROK’s) Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) has invested about USD 900 million for this project and has selected Korean Aerospace Industries, Hanwha Systems and Thales Alenia Space for this project. Project 425 is expected to be deployed in 2023. Other than these countries, China and India are also investing in satellite technology improving their communication capacity.
Detailed TOC of Military Satellite Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR)
5.1.2 Communication
5.1.3 Navigation
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 The Boeing Company
6.4.2 Thales Alenia Space
6.4.3 Airbus SE
6.4.4 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.6 Raytheon Company
6.4.7 Indian Space Research Organisation
6.4.8 ISS-Reshetnev
6.4.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
6.4.10 OHB SE
6.4.11 Elbit System Ltd
6.4.12 Viasat, Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
