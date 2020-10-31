Military Transport Aircraft Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Military Transport Aircraft Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Military Transport Aircraft market report contains a primary overview of the Military Transport Aircraft market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Military Transport Aircraft market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Military Transport Aircraft industry.

Airbus SE

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Leonardo SpA

Rostec

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Embraer SA

Ukroboronprom (Antonov)

United Aircraft Corporation (Ilyushin)

The global military transport aircraft market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 0.6% (approximate) during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The market is expected to reach a value of USD 25 billion by 2024.

Growing defense spending in Asia-Pacific and the Middle Eastern regions.

The market is also driven by the need for replacement of the aging fleet of transport aircraft, as few countries have aircraft that have been operational for over 50 years.