Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market report contains a primary overview of the Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle industry.
Competitor Landscape: Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance form a vital part of every military complex operations, success of military missions largely depend on platforms for ISR missions and to cater to this need defense companies are working closely with government agencies in development of UGVs that will play a vital role by providing combatants with additional surveillance and reconnaissance support. Also, the integration of advanced in technology with UGVs for better data acquisition and target identification have become another major investment area for the companies. In 2018, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) developed a hybrid ground and air robotic system for border patrol, reconnaissance, and surveillance defence system, which combines land and aerial capabilities. The new system supports a variety of complex missions including intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance, ambushes, target detection, and remote threat neutralization. Such developments in UGVs to support ISR missions are propelling the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Middle East & Africa Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The Middle East and African countries are investing in modern defense, security, and infrastructure technologies. This has also led to various robotics companies to seize the opportunity for unmanned ground vehicles. Various companies in Israel, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates among others are partnering with the major ground vehicle manufacturers to develop autonomous UGVs that will provide explosive devices’ removal assistance, help in reconnaissance missions and ammunition transportation and carry weapons to support combat missions. For instance, in early 2017, International Golden Group (IGG), an Abu Dhabi based company, signed a co-operation deal with Milrem Robotics for developing and arming unmanned ground vehicles (UGV). The increasing investments by the governments and companies of the region are acting as a major factor for the highest growth during the forecast period.
