Milk Packaging Market 2020 Segmentation by Key Players and Regions, Future Demand Status, Business Size with Share Forecast to 2024

Stanpac Inc.

Evergreen Packaging LLC

Elopak AS

Tetra Pak International SA

Amcor Limited

Ball Corporation

Indevco Group

Clondalkin Flexible Packaging

CKS Packaging Inc.

Crown Holdings Inc.

The global milk packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.95% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Milk packaging contributes to almost one-third of the global dairy packaging demand, followed by packaging for cheese and frozen varieties of milk or milk products.

– More than 70% of the fresh milk packaging is contributed by HDPE bottles, leading to lesser demand for glass bottle packaging. The trend of on-the-go consumption, the convenience of the easy pour, the appealing packaging quality, health awareness showcased by drinkable dairy-like, soy-based and sour milk, have created a significant demand for milk packaging.