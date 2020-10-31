Mobile Analytics Market Analysis 2020 – Growth Prospects and Future Scenario of Industry Size and Share and Market Insights Forecast to 2024

“Mobile Analytics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Mobile Analytics market report contains a primary overview of the Mobile Analytics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Mobile Analytics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Mobile Analytics industry.

The mobile analytics market was valued at USD 2.66 billion in 2018, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 9.24 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 23.12% over the forecast period (2019-2024). In the current market scenario, mobile advertising is responsible for the largest share of digital advertising, globally. For instance, Instagram’s ad expenditure is increasing and brands more willing to up spend on the platform.

– Majority of people use smartphones for internet search, resulting in the increased use of mobile applications and a greater focus on app analytics and mobile app marketing. According to the Ad Spends India Report 2018, the increased use of 4G and rise in the sale of low-cost smartphones have made India the second-largest online market, after China, with over 460 million internet users.

– With mobile analytics, businesses can measure the involvement of mobile in their websites, in-app traffic, and specific mobile platforms. According to Salesforce, traffic share of retail website visit through mobile in 2018 was 65% and through desktop was 29%. Moreover in all quarters of 2018, mobile dominated the traffic and order growth.