Mobile Biometrics Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Mobile Banking is Expected to Hold a Significant Share
– The utilization of banking and financial services through online portals is increasing at a high pace, which creates a demand for advanced authentication to protect the vital data of consumers associated with the banking organization. Furthermore, with the rise in online transaction and banking, the risk for fraud and potential exposure of personal information are ascending.
– Owing to the adoption of online banking, mobile and e-banking are being increasingly used daily to transfer and perform a transaction, which creates potential avenues for cybercriminals to compromise a user’s account to extract money. With banking service providers investing in mobile app service to operate, the pressure to provide safe banking services through mobile apps persists. This is expected to influence the demand for the mobile biometrics market.
– Facial recognition is expected to emerge owing to the release of mobile phones with facial recognition software (iPhone X). A few used cases are evident across the UK who have upgraded their mobile banking apps compatible with the new iPhone facial recognition software. Banking giants like HSBC (HSBCnet app) have extended their touch ID biometric authentication to voice recognition, Selfie ID, and even log-in with a photo.
Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Rapid Growth
– Growing mobile transactions in countries such as India and China is expected to be one of the significant drivers for the mobile biometrics market in the region.
– China is witnessing high mobile transactional volume which is expected to create demand for authentication solutions such as biometrics. For instance, as of October 2017, the mobile payment was recorded at CNY 81 trillion as compared to CNY 58.8 trillion in 2016.
– State Bank of India is planning to launch a multi-mode biometric authentication for its mobile applications. It will comprise of either fingerprint or face recognition or by using voice recognition software. In addition to this, the bank is also planning to use biometrics for various mobile banking products including Unified Payment Interface transactions. With other banks to follow suit, it is expected to bolster the demand of the market in the region.
Detailed TOC of Mobile Biometrics Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Growing Popularity of Mobile Commerce
4.3.2 Increasing BYOD Security Requirement
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Concerns About Data Privacy and Data Breach
4.5 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
4.7 Technology Snapshot
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Application
5.1.1 Access Control
5.1.2 Mobile Banking
5.1.3 Other Applications
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Aware Inc.
6.1.2 Mobbeel Solutions SLL
6.1.3 Veridium Ltd.
6.1.4 M2SYS Technologies
6.1.5 Fingerprint Cards AB
6.1.6 Nuance Communications Inc.
6.1.7 Precise Biometrics AB
6.1.8 ValidSoft Limited
6.1.9 VoiceVault Inc.
6.1.10 IDEMIA (Safran Identity & Security SAS)
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
