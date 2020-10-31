Mobile Biometrics Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Mobile Biometrics Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Mobile Biometrics market report contains a primary overview of the Mobile Biometrics market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Mobile Biometrics market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Mobile Biometrics industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244889

Competitor Landscape: Mobile Biometrics market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Aware Inc.

Mobbeel Solutions SLL

Veridium Ltd.

M2SYS Technologies

Fingerprint Cards AB

Nuance Communications Inc.

Precise Biometrics AB

ValidSoft Limited

VoiceVault Inc.

IDEMIA (Safran Identity & Security SAS) Market Overview:

The mobile biometrics market is expected to record a CAGR over 26%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Over the years, the requirement to control access to data, premises, and systems has grown. Presently, many organizations rely on passwords, PIN numbers or cards to confirm people’s identity for access. However, this traditional approach poses severe challenges. Biometrics on mobile devices have become popular in recent years. The technology moved towards user-friendliness and also became much more affordable for consumers. This technology has been leveraged to facilitate online transactions, authentication, and many other services.

– Major banks leverage biometrics technologies in a variety of scenarios such as cash withdrawals at the ATM, authenticating mobile banking apps using fingerprint signin or a combination of face and voice verification. For instance, Bank of America rolled out fingerprint authentication and Touch ID in 2015, and more than half of the bank’s customer had used the biometric for mobile access by the middle of 2017.

– Facial recognition, also poised for growth across industries, is witnessing a boost from the launch of Apple’s Face ID system. Tesco Bank is one of the banks that have updated its mobile banking app to make it compatible with Apple’s Face ID, letting customers log into their accounts and make payments by using facial recognition.