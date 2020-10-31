Mobile Payments Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Mobile Payments Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Mobile Payments market report contains a primary overview of the Mobile Payments market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.
The global Mobile Payments market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Mobile Payments industry.
Mobile Payments market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
E-commerce to Drive the Mobile Payments Market
– With the increasing number of mobile devices all over the globe and high-speed cellular networks, e-commerce industry is in booming phase.
– The increasing number of data analysis tools and big data analytics are helping the vendors to customize their offerings increasing the possibility of a sale.
– According to the E-commerce Foundation, more than 25% of the consumers purchase weekly via mobile devices most of the purchases being made form retailer’s app or website.
– With the increasing number of omni-channel vendors all over the globe and specifically in Asia-Pacific countries such as India and China, this scenario is expected to more boost to the mobile payments market.
– According to a report by Credit Suisse, the digital payments market in India is currently pegged at USD 200 billion and expected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2023. With the entry of companies like Paytm, Google Pay the market is becoming quite attractive for other companies to establish their service.
– Moreover, Digital India campaign led by the government is encouraging the people to use the digital service and payments. With 1.32 billion population, Indian people are slowly transforming and taking interest in digital services that pave the way for mobile payment market.
Asia-Pacific to Offer New Opportunities in the Mobile Payments Market
– The Asia Pacific is increasingly becoming popular for the adoption of its electronic payment models. Countries, like India, Japan, China, and Australia are providing a stable ecosystem for the growth of the mobile payment market.
– In India, the recent demonetization act has brought widespread awareness about other modes of payment other than cash (which is a major medium of the transaction all over the Asia Pacific).
– According to Visa Inc., the company has crossed more than 20 million contactless cards in 2018 in India. The company also reveals that the contactless payment method and QR transactions make more than 25% of the transactions processed by Visa in India.
– On the other hand, countries like Australia are evolving to be the giants of the mobile payment market. According to Visa Inc., 79% of the transactions carried out in the country are carried out through electronic medium leaving only a 21% transactions to take place in cash.
Detailed TOC of Mobile Payments Market 2020-2024:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Internet Penetration and Growing M-commerce Market
4.3.2 Increasing Number of Loyalty Benefits in Mobile Environment
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Security Issues Associated with Mobile Payments
4.5 Market Opportunity
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Proximity Payment
5.1.2 Remote Payment
5.2 By End-user Industry
5.2.1 BFSI
5.2.2 IT & Telecommunication
5.2.3 Retail
5.2.4 Healthcare
5.2.5 Government
5.2.6 Media & Entertainment
5.2.7 Transportation & Logistics
5.2.8 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Google LLC
6.1.2 Samsung Group
6.1.3 Amazon.com, Inc.
6.1.4 Apple Inc.
6.1.5 Paypal Inc.
6.1.6 Visa Inc.
6.1.7 American Express Co.
6.1.8 Orange SA
6.1.9 Alipay.com Co. Ltd
6.1.10 Mahindra ComViva
7 INVESTMENT SCENARIO
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
