Mobile Payments Market 2020 with Growth, Share, Demand, Global Production with Revenue Share, and Applications Forecast to 2024

“Mobile Payments Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Mobile Payments market report contains a primary overview of the Mobile Payments market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Mobile Payments market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Mobile Payments industry.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report At – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244885

Competitor Landscape: Mobile Payments market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Google LLC

Samsung Group

Amazon.com, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Paypal Inc.

Visa Inc.

American Express Co.

Orange SA

Alipay.com Co. Ltd

Mahindra ComViva Market Overview:

The mobile payments market was valued at USD 897.68 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach a value of USD 3695.46 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 26.93% over the forecast period of 2019 – 2024. The stores and services across the globe are rapidly adopting and integrating mobile payment applications, such as PayPal, Samsung Pay, Apple Pay, AliPay and WeChat Pay, to accept payments. Owing to changing lifestyle, daily commerce, and rapid growth in online retailing, this trend is expected to continue over for subsequent many years.

– With the rapidly increasing global economy, mobile phones (especially smartphones) have become an essential commodity for an individual. Similarly, the internet has also become part and parcel of life for many people. This has increased the penetration of smartphones and internet users all over the world driving the growth of the mobile payment market.

– The companies are rigorously investing in mobile payment technology owing to significant growth in the industry. For instance, in the Indian market, WhatsApp is working with ICICI bank to introduce mobile payment feature through UPI( unified payments interface).

– Many governments are also encouraging banks to build infrastructure to enable safe and secure mobile payments in rural areas, which is a massive opportunity for vendors.