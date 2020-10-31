Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market Analysis by Trends 2020, Key Players Profile, Business Insights, Key Trends, Revenue and CAGR Status Forecast to 2024

“Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) Market” report delivers an overview of the market trends, drivers, and barriers with respect to the competitive landscape. It also provides a detailed overview of the market of different regions globally. Furthermore, the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market report contains a primary overview of the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market covering different product definitions, classifications, and participants in the industry chain structure.

The global Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market provides quantitative and qualitative analysis of the competitive landscape, development trends, and key success in the Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) industry.

Competitor Landscape: Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) market report contains top companies on the basis of types, applications, size, share, and regions.

Market Overview:

The revenue of the mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) market was estimated at USD 56.95 billion, in 2018, and is expected to reach USD 79.25 billion, by 2024, witnessing at a projected CAGR of 6.83%, over the forecast period (2019-2024). New Technology enablers like e-Sim, AI, ML and edge computing are creating new opportunities for MVNO.

– Growing penetration of mobile devices is driving market growth. It was predicted by GSMA that the number of unique mobile subscribers will grow from 5.1 billion in 2018 to 5.8 billion in 2025, while the percentage of smartphone connection will rise from 60% (2018) to 79% (2025).

– Moreover, technological advancements in cloud and virtualization are expanding market growth. Percentage of total IoT revenue (whose major portion comes from Cloud Data Analytics) is predicted to rise from USD 176 billion in 2018 to USD 754 billion in 2025, according to GSMA intelligence.